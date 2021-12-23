Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
General matchday Anfield Liverpool supporters sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Extra rest but Robbo repercussions – Liverpool fans have mixed Boxing Day reactions

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s Boxing Day game against Leeds United has been postponed due to Covid cases for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, meaning no traditional Christmas fixture for the Reds.

The Reds were to host Leeds on Boxing Day in the early kickoff but positive Covid cases in the Leeds camp in addition to their extensive injury list means they cannot fulfil the fixture.

Following Premier League approval for postponement, the match will be rescheduled and will be added to a growing list of fixtures needing to be made up at a later date.

It means Liverpool will now not play until December 28 at Leicester but one game less in the schedule ensures Andy Robertson will take no part in the Chelsea clash due to his red card suspension.

The news was met by mixed reactions from Reds as there’s no festive football to enjoy but Jurgen Klopp‘s side get extra rest:

Liverpool’s game is not the only one not to go ahead on Boxing Day as Watford‘s trip to Wolves has been called off due to insufficient numbers for the former.

There could be further postponements to come and while many opposition fans will point to Klopp getting his wish during fixture congestion, this will not have pleased him in the slightest having said: “Boxing Day is a wonderful game – nobody wants to delete that and cancel that.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments