First steelwork and cranes arrive on site! – Anfield Road End update

Two months on from the ground-breaking ceremony, the Anfield Road End expansion is beginning to take shape with the first steelwork now being constructed.

Liverpool’s £80 million Anfield expansion has been a long-awaited development, with a valuable 7,000 seats to be added to the stadium’s capacity by its completion ahead of the 2023/24 season.

And there has been notable progress on site over the last nine weeks, with foundation works now close to completion with reinforcement cages now ready for concrete.

In total, 7,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete will be used for the impressive new structure with 4,800 tonnes of structural steelwork then forming the framework of the stand.

It marks another significant step forward in construction with cranes now on site and the first of the steelwork put in place, bridging what was the old road itself.

Work will continue throughout the winter outside the existing Anfield Road End before then being joined on to the structure in a process that was also used for the Main Stand.

From these exclusive images, you can see that the first steelwork bridges the old road itself, with that area below there becoming the new concourses for the lower Anfield Road Stand.

The area to the other side of the temporary red hoardings will be the new covered fan park area.

The Buckingham Group are the contractors and remain on schedule to boost Anfield’s official capacity to above 61,000 in summer 2023, at a cost of £80 million.

“A club of this heritage and legacy, it is fantastic as a construction company, to be here,” Kevin Underwood, the honorary vice-president of the contractor, told This Is Anfield.

“The look and feel of this particular stadium is unique. The red brick, with the grey top on the roof, will be the same on all the stands and I’m sure when all the building work is finished it will look fantastic.”

It remains an exciting sight at Anfield with the new stand slowly but surely taking shape, but it will be more than worth the wait.

Anfield Road Expansion – Key facts and how it will look

Scheduled to be complete in summer 2023

Anfield’s new overall capacity will be 61,015

New Anfield Road End will hold 15,967 supporters

Estimated cost of £80m

