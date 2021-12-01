Four wonderful goals, flares and an early Christmas present, what more could you ask for? It was another memorable night for Liverpool with Everton swatted aside 4-1.

Goodison Park had not been too kind to the Reds in recent visits, with draws the favourable result despite form often being in Liverpool’s favour.

But this time around, Jurgen Klopp‘s side showed the gulf in class between the two teams to notch an invaluable victory at the start of another taxing month.

The captain got it off to a cracking start with a sumptuous curled finish. Poetic justice for his last trip to the blue half of the city.

Pick that one out of the net!

Then came the inevitable, Mohamed Salah. Jordan Henderson was the creator and the No. 11 needed no further invitation.

Liverpool would needlessly concede to give Everton a boost they didn’t deserve but the wind in their sails would not last long into the second half.

And, of course, it was all thanks to Salah capitalising on a moment Seamus Coleman will soon want to forget. He now has 19 goals this season.

It’s only December 1.

And a flair was in order from the travelling Kop.

Diogo Jota then joined in on the fun with a perfectly executed near-post finish to make it four and there was another FIFA celebration and even a replica of Steven Gerrard’s derby move…

After the full-time whistle, there were plenty of smiles to go around a classy tribute from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Ava White, who was tragically stabbed to death in the city centre.

Merry Christmas, Everton!