Flares and fist pumps in the derby! Best photos as Liverpool hit Everton for 4

Four wonderful goals, flares and an early Christmas present, what more could you ask for? It was another memorable night for Liverpool with Everton swatted aside 4-1.

Goodison Park had not been too kind to the Reds in recent visits, with draws the favourable result despite form often being in Liverpool’s favour.

But this time around, Jurgen Klopp‘s side showed the gulf in class between the two teams to notch an invaluable victory at the start of another taxing month.

The captain got it off to a cracking start with a sumptuous curled finish. Poetic justice for his last trip to the blue half of the city.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pick that one out of the net!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Then came the inevitable, Mohamed Salah. Jordan Henderson was the creator and the No. 11 needed no further invitation.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Diogo Jota after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool would needlessly concede to give Everton a boost they didn’t deserve but the wind in their sails would not last long into the second half.

And, of course, it was all thanks to Salah capitalising on a moment Seamus Coleman will soon want to forget. He now has 19 goals this season.

It’s only December 1.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And a flair was in order from the travelling Kop.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring, Everton, Goodison Park. 1 Dec 2021 (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Diogo Jota then joined in on the fun with a perfectly executed near-post finish to make it four and there was another FIFA celebration and even a replica of Steven Gerrard’s derby move…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After the full-time whistle, there were plenty of smiles to go around a classy tribute from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Ava White, who was tragically stabbed to death in the city centre.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, wearing a t-shiort with "RIP Ava White" after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Merry Christmas, Everton!

