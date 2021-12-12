It was a seventh successive win for Liverpool and one goal was enough to seal it, and while it was far from a free-flowing affair, there was plenty for fans to enjoy – especially post-match.

Following on from the sole defeat of the season, the Reds have responded emphatically by notching seven straight wins in all competitions.

Aston Villa were the latest to find themselves on the end of a defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp‘s side with Steven Gerrard’s men unable to stop the moving train that is Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah proved to be the match-winner thanks to his composed finish from the spot to keep up the winning momentum.

After the game, fans spotted a number of noteworthy moments…

“Sorry, what?”

The reaction from Klopp to a very strong Brummy accent was simply brilliant in what was the first question of his post-match press conference.

Don’t worry Jurgen, you will not have been alone!

Oh shit I haven’t heard a proper Brummy accent in like forever! But yeah Klopp’s reaction is spot on. ? What!? https://t.co/xhG163iDzj — ????????? | ?? | ?????? (@pragmalaya) December 12, 2021

Klopp reacting to a Brummie accent is absolutely superb https://t.co/NF0VHaojd1 — Tom McCarron (@McCarronTom) December 11, 2021

Hahahaah that brummie accent confused the hell out of Klopp https://t.co/nU2GtJGyS3 — Akki (@Akki_SwagMan) December 11, 2021

A sucker punch from Gerrard!

Steven Gerrard may have been plotting Liverpool’s downfall on Saturday evening, but he was still very much in tune with his former club when he spoke to Michael Owen post-match.

What ensued was a lovely exchange…

“Stevie we’ve all gone back to Anfield in other guises, and I hated coming back. How did you feel coming back home today?” Owen asked.

And a quick retort of “if I played for Man U I had hate coming back too,” followed from Stevie, with a wry grin.

We love it!

Salah ignores Martinez

With Liverpool wasting a number of chances, the game was decided by Salah’s penalty and Reds spotted Emiliano Martinez pointing to his right towards the No. 11.

But the Egyptian ignored his direction, went the other way and having made a step to his right the Villa ‘keeper was hapless to stop Salah’s powerfully driven low effort.

It was a different approach from Salah, who typically hits them straight and hard but there was power and precision this time around that reflects his current confidence levels.

And it’s Mo’s time again!

The absurdity of Salah’s numbers continue to shine through and Reds could not help but shine a light on his 21 goals to date…and it’s still only early December.

I put my Christmas tree up yesterday and Mohamed Salah is two goals away from equalling his final 2019/20 total. pic.twitter.com/a0IJVx043X — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) December 12, 2021

Mo Salah has played 22 games in all competitions this season – 16 Premier League, 6 Champions League – and he has either scored or assisted in 20 of them (91%). 21 goals, 9 assists in 22 appearances. #LFC #LIVAVL — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 11, 2021

30 goal contributions (21 goals, 9 assists) from Mo Salah across all competitions before we’ve hit the halfway mark in December is objectively insane #LFC — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) December 11, 2021

Since Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool, he's scored 39 game-winning goals. A stat that means that 26.7 percent of his 146 total goals for Liverpool have been game-deciding. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 11, 2021

Every game he continues to astound. Long may it continue.