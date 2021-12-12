Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Gerrard’s dig & Salah goes own way – 4 things fans spotted after Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa

It was a seventh successive win for Liverpool and one goal was enough to seal it, and while it was far from a free-flowing affair, there was plenty for fans to enjoy – especially post-match.

Following on from the sole defeat of the season, the Reds have responded emphatically by notching seven straight wins in all competitions.

Aston Villa were the latest to find themselves on the end of a defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp‘s side with Steven Gerrard’s men unable to stop the moving train that is Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah proved to be the match-winner thanks to his composed finish from the spot to keep up the winning momentum.

After the game, fans spotted a number of noteworthy moments…

 

“Sorry, what?”

The reaction from Klopp to a very strong Brummy accent was simply brilliant in what was the first question of his post-match press conference.

Don’t worry Jurgen, you will not have been alone!

 

A sucker punch from Gerrard!

Steven Gerrard may have been plotting Liverpool’s downfall on Saturday evening, but he was still very much in tune with his former club when he spoke to Michael Owen post-match.

What ensued was a lovely exchange…

“Stevie we’ve all gone back to Anfield in other guises, and I hated coming back. How did you feel coming back home today?” Owen asked.

And a quick retort of “if I played for Man U I had hate coming back too,” followed from Stevie, with a wry grin.

We love it!

 

Salah ignores Martinez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Liverpool wasting a number of chances, the game was decided by Salah’s penalty and Reds spotted Emiliano Martinez pointing to his right towards the No. 11.

But the Egyptian ignored his direction, went the other way and having made a step to his right the Villa ‘keeper was hapless to stop Salah’s powerfully driven low effort.

It was a different approach from Salah, who typically hits them straight and hard but there was power and precision this time around that reflects his current confidence levels.

 

And it’s Mo’s time again!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The absurdity of Salah’s numbers continue to shine through and Reds could not help but shine a light on his 21 goals to date…and it’s still only early December.

Every game he continues to astound. Long may it continue.

