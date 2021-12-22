Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool players react as Diogo Jota scores the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Heroes young & old” for Liverpool as fans revel in demise of ‘shameless time wasters’

Liverpool came from behind in a thrilling cup tie to send Leicester packing and Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds into the League Cup semi-final, and Reds thoroughly enjoyed the victory.

Liverpool 3-3 Leicester (5-4 on penalties)

League Cup Quarter-Final, Anfield
December 22, 2021

Goals: Oxlade-Chamberlain 19’, Jota 68’, Minamino 90+5’; Vardy 9’, 13’, Maddison 34’

While Leicester’s team was shrouded in mystery after two postponed games, it was clear that rotation was the order of the day for Liverpool.

The unfamiliarity and rustiness of the XI made for plenty of errors and Jamie Vardy cashed in and James Maddison added another.

Senior faces would make it more of a contest in the second half and Diogo Jota injected renewed belief to make it a real cup tie, with Takumi Minamino then taking it to penalties at the death.

Hearts were in mouths but two saves from Caoimhin Kelleher and five penalty conversions sealed a win that looked out of reach early in the first half and it left Reds overjoyed:

 

It’s fair to say Reds loved that result…

 

The Anfield atmosphere was widely appreciated…

 

And there were plenty of positives to revel in…

“This teams mentality is ridiculous. Never give up.”

Jon Gates on Facebook.

