Jurgen Klopp has been at the forefront of vaccine talks and this time around the message comes from Jordan Henderson and Alisson to “get boosted now.”

The Liverpool manager has consistently spoken sense on everything pertaining to the Covid vaccine, not shy in sharing his views on sensitive topics.

“Yes, I know about football having spent my entire life in the game. And my view on the vaccination isn’t from my own imagination,” Klopp recently said.

“That’s the point – I listen to experts. People who are smarter than I ever could be have come to the rescue of society by creating this for the world.”

Klopp’s squad have followed his lead by getting both jabs and now “most of the players have got the booster.”

And the message to protect yourself and those around you is clear from Henderson, ambassador for the NHS Charities Together, and Alisson, World Health Organisation Goodwill ambassador.

“Getting a booster is the best possible defence against COVID for you and your family,” Henderson said. “Booster vaccinations are now available for adults aged 18 and over [in the UK].”

And Alisson added: “Help keep everyone safe and join me and get boosted now.”

It’s a simple message but an important one. Get vaccinated, get boosted.