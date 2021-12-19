Jurgen Klopp did not hold back in his frustration over decisions from referee Paul Tierney and the officials, saying he has “no idea what his problem is with me.”

A lack of consistency has been levelled at Premier League referees for as long as one can remember and it was no different in Liverpool’s draw at Tottenham.

In total, referee Paul Tierney dished out nine yellow cards – including one to Klopp – and a red card for Andy Robertson, which was understandable on its own but not when considering Harry Kane was let off in the first half.

The left-back had initially been given a yellow before Tierney consulted the screen and changed his decision, one that changed the game and swung momentum back to Spurs.

And there were a number of penalty shouts thrown in for good measure that went by with little fuss and after the game, Klopp gave an explosive interview as he let everything off his chest.

“There were a lot of other things obviously that were pretty influential in this game but some of these questions it is probably better to ask Mr Tierney what he thinks,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Yes definitely [Kane red card]. You can give Robbo a red card. It is not the smartest challenge of his life but [Kane’s] is definitely a red card. No doubt about it.

“His leg was in the air, it was pure coincidence. Harry cannot judge that. If Robbo’s leg is on the ground it is a broken leg, no doubt about it.

“We have a VAR sitting there and he thinks have a look again at the Robertson situation. Fine, that’s what he is there for. But what did he do in that situation? And the penalty situation with Diogo Jota.

“Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot run and shoot.

“It’ll be helpful if you play football in the past.

“He had the best spot on the pitch, eight yards away, but he doesn’t give it but you’d have to ask what his problem is with me.

“The draw is fine but these situations are crucial. I have no idea what [Tierney’s] problem is with me.

“In the beginning, I was a bit more emotional but it was all fine, but he comes over and gives me a yellow card, which is fine, but I would’ve preferred the right decision on the pitch.

“But just an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them. He told me he thinks he stops on purpose. It is incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn’t give it. You will have to ask him what his problem is with me.”

The manager had plenty to say once the final whistle went as he approached the officials in the centre circle but it looked as though he was talking to a brick wall with his frustrations.

A point is one the Reds will take and swiftly move on from following their key absences but uncertainty will follow with Leicester in the League Cup to come on Wednesday and the remainder of the festive schedule, Klopp admitted as much.