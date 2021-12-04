Though Liverpool were open to offers for Divock Origi in the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp is “very happy” no buyers emerged after his latest vital goal at Wolves.

As the Reds sought to trim their squad and raise funds in a difficult market, Origi was one of the players deemed up for sale at Anfield.

Wolves were among the clubs credited with an interest in the striker, as has been the case throughout the past few years, but no bids were received in a quiet window.

Origi has, then, stayed for his seventh season with Liverpool – albeit including a loan spell at Wolfsburg – reprising his squad role from the previous campaign.

Unlike in 2020/21, however, Origi is finding the back of the net again this term, with his effort at Molineux his fourth in nine appearances, averaging a goal every 78.3 minutes.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was asked about his stance on Origi’s future, and whether he had expected him to leave in the summer.

“If I was the manager of another club, I would [have gone] for it. That’s true,” he said.

“Because he didn’t have massive game time. But again, I can’t believe people think if you don’t play for Liverpool, you cannot be good.

“This team is outstanding, and if you are here, No. 12, 13, 14, then you are outstanding.

“I’m very happy that he’s still here, actually. I didn’t expect it to happen, but I wouldn’t have been surprised. That’s it.”

Origi’s goal against Wolves was the latest in a seemingly never-ending run of iconic moments at a club for which he has rarely played a regular starting role.

He is an enigmatic figure, but asked about the Belgian’s knack for stepping up when it matters most, Klopp was full of praise for his finishing ability and his mentality.

“He’s an incredible finisher. If we don’t know it at Liverpool, then who should know it? We saw it so often,” he said.

“How I said, it’s difficult to get 500 minutes a week in this team, because of the players we have, but Divock Origi is an incredible football player.

“He’s great in these moments, he doesn’t need a lot of time to get into a game – and especially not in this game today.

“It was his game. He could be Divock Origi, 100 percent. In and around the box, use your body, use your technique, finish the situations off.

“He was unlucky with the ball before, I think, he was involved in a lot of good moments, he was a threat before he scored.

“But this kind of goal we see plenty of times, in training and everywhere.

“So, yeah. Winning in the 95th minute is great, but when Div scores the goal, it makes it even better.”