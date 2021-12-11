Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool meets Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa today with Anfield playing host to another huge league clash. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Jota

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Ramsey, Young, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Tuanzebe, Hause, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Buendia, Trezeguet, Ings

Our coverage updates automatically below: