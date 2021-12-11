Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool meets Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa today with Anfield playing host to another huge league clash. We’re live to bring you the latest!
Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.
Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Jota
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Ramsey, Young, Watkins
Subs: Steer, Tuanzebe, Hause, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Buendia, Trezeguet, Ings
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments