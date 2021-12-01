Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Everton's Demarai Gray (R) and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Everton 1-4 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool make the short trip to Goodison Park to face Everton this evening, as the Reds look to heap more misery on their local rivals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Rondon

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

