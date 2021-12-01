Liverpool make the short trip to Goodison Park to face Everton this evening, as the Reds look to heap more misery on their local rivals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Rondon

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

