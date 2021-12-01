Liverpool make the short trip to Goodison Park to face Everton this evening, as the Reds look to heap more misery on their local rivals. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Goodison Park is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Rondon
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments