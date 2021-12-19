Uncertainty has been in the air but Liverpool will play Tottenham today in search of their ninth successive victory. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.
Teams
Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon; Winks, Dele, Ndombele; Son, Kane
Subs: Austin, Doherty, Reguilon, Rodon, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Moura, Skipp
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Morton, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Gordon, Firmino
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments