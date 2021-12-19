Uncertainty has been in the air but Liverpool will play Tottenham today in search of their ninth successive victory. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon; Winks, Dele, Ndombele; Son, Kane

Subs: Austin, Doherty, Reguilon, Rodon, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Moura, Skipp

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Morton, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Gordon, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below: