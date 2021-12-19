Ten-man Liverpool drew 2-2 away to Tottenham on Sunday evening, with a dismal performance from referee Paul Tierney unfortunately dominating the game.

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League (17), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

December 19, 2021

Goals: Kane 13′, Son 74′; Jota 35′, Robertson 69′

Sent off: Robertson 77′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made the trip south in search of yet another victory, although Covid meant for a much-changed starting lineup, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Thiago among those who missed out.

Harry Kane fired Spurs in front after a frantic opening to proceedings, as the hosts caused Liverpool nightmares on the counter-attack.

The Reds equalised through Diogo Jota‘s precise header, however, before Andy Robertson headed them in front in the second half.

The game turned again when Son Heung-min made it 2-2 and Robertson was sent off, but Klopp’s men held on for what could be a good point come May.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A breathless encounter was assessed positively…

Absolutely madness that game. When you consider the things that were out of our control as in the game going ahead, players missing due to covid and awful refereeing its not a bad point. — Andy (@AndyTheRed83) December 19, 2021

I know it’s tough when City continue to win each week, but you’d take a point coming into this fixture, especially against Conte. Bizarre game and with Virgil, Fabinho and Thiago we win but it’s strange times we’re living in. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) December 19, 2021

All things considered a good point, but feel the officials ruined the match there, we gave away a lot of chances but still fancied us with 11 on the pitch. — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) December 19, 2021

“Not the best performance, but take the point. Could’ve and should have been more tho.Kanes stone wall red card and a definite pen.” – Andy Stacey on Facebook.

All things considered, that's a good result. Could've easily lost with the chances we ceded, so that kinda tempers the absolutely awful refereeing. Couldn't have had worse preparation, so you'll take a draw away against a team who finish high top half with a top end coach — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 19, 2021

5 first choice CMs missing, main CB out, blatant red card missed in 1st half and a nailed on pen not given. On balance, I’ll take a draw. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) December 19, 2021

What a tremendous effort from the Reds. Played Thursday night and there’s illness in the camp. Gave it everything. Love ‘em. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) December 19, 2021

All things considered that’s a good point for #LFC. Tough game at any time but given the break Spurs have had (looked much fresher), Covid hitting 2/3 of our best players, and a shocking Referee we are still within 3 points of City. — Si Steers (@sisteers) December 19, 2021

Others were fuming at Robertson’s red card…

One is a red. One is a yellow. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/MKVEu4v2U8 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 19, 2021

Ridiculous how he went straight for VAR when it's Robertson, but completelty ignores it for Kane. Absolute joke. Best league in the world and the officials are of an awful standard. — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) December 19, 2021

“If the Robertson decision was a cLeAR aNd oBviOuS eRrOr and got overturned by VAR, Kanes sliding tackle straight into Robbos shins also was, VAR is a joke as usual.” – Sam Fletcher-Hill on Facebook.

Was that match fixing? No Red for Kane, no penalty on Jota, Red for Robertson. An unbelievable joke. — The Kop (@Kop_Central) December 19, 2021

Such a joke we got cheated in that game Kane should have been sent off we should have had a penalty and Robertson gets a straight red for a tackle that was not even dangerous pair two Kane — Danny (@DannyPattis0n) December 19, 2021

Different rules for the England and Scotland captains today — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 19, 2021

Alisson was exceptional for Liverpool, despite an error for Son’s goal…

Alisson Becker. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2021

Alisson's the best keeper itw and Balon d'Or voting journalists didn't have him in top 10. There's certainly no Premier League keeper that's at his level. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 19, 2021

Nothing sums up the madness of that game quite like Alisson and Robertson. Both incredible at times, both with a strong case for man of the match, and yet one was sent off the other gifted the equaliser. Crazy game. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) December 19, 2021

Alisson is world class but I bet he's never been MoM, has he? We're that good he never needs to be. Could get it today. — J (@JayDiddly) December 19, 2021

Even though he messed up for the 2nd goal, Alisson was incredible today. We lose 5-2 if another keeper is in goal — Certified Rompie Boy (@Rompie_DaSilva) December 19, 2021

Alisson is just unreal — Landy (@Gizzle81) December 19, 2021

The referee’s all-round performance was slaughtered…

A very hairy performance from Paul Tierney. Completely out of his depth. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 19, 2021

Always going to be tricky playing 12 men with only 10 of our own for the last 30. Worth remembering City lost at Spurs, if I’m going to try to look on the bright side. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) December 19, 2021

Two points dropped for Liverpool but almost feels like one gained away against 12 men. Sky can talk all they want about it being a great game but the real story of the day is the pitiful level of refereeing in this country — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) December 19, 2021

“We look back at that and to be honest a draw was a fair result. Shame the referee was hopeless.” – Stephen Watkins on Facebook.

Look, a point is more than we deserved but my god this terrible officiating is getting a bit tiring at this point isn't it? — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) December 19, 2021

I hope Paul Tierney has the shittest Christmas going. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) December 19, 2021

Hope Paul Tierney steps on Lego while barefoot. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) December 19, 2021