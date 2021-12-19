Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson walks off past manager Jürgen Klopp after being shown a red card and sent off during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans all say same thing after “terrible” referee performance

Ten-man Liverpool drew 2-2 away to Tottenham on Sunday evening, with a dismal performance from referee Paul Tierney unfortunately dominating the game.

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League (17), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
December 19, 2021

Goals: Kane 13′, Son 74′; Jota 35′, Robertson 69′

Sent off: Robertson 77′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made the trip south in search of yet another victory, although Covid meant for a much-changed starting lineup, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Thiago among those who missed out.

Harry Kane fired Spurs in front after a frantic opening to proceedings, as the hosts caused Liverpool nightmares on the counter-attack.

The Reds equalised through Diogo Jota‘s precise header, however, before Andy Robertson headed them in front in the second half.

The game turned again when Son Heung-min made it 2-2 and Robertson was sent off, but Klopp’s men held on for what could be a good point come May.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A breathless encounter was assessed positively…

“Not the best performance, but take the point. Could’ve and should have been more tho.Kanes stone wall red card and a definite pen.”

Andy Stacey on Facebook.

 

Others were fuming at Robertson’s red card…

“If the Robertson decision was a cLeAR aNd oBviOuS eRrOr and got overturned by VAR, Kanes sliding tackle straight into Robbos shins also was, VAR is a joke as usual.”

Sam Fletcher-Hill on Facebook.

 

Alisson was exceptional for Liverpool, despite an error for Son’s goal…

 

The referee’s all-round performance was slaughtered…

“We look back at that and to be honest a draw was a fair result. Shame the referee was hopeless.”

Stephen Watkins on Facebook.

