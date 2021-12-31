Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans baffled by Garth Crooks’ “brainless” Team of the Year omission

Never to be taken seriously as he appears the most unqualified pundit in football, but Garth Crooks’ Team of the Year has seen Liverpool fans baffled at one omission.

It is almost comical when, every week, ex-Stoke and Tottenham forward Crooks produces his Team of the Week for BBC Sport.

If you’ve scored that week, you’ll be on the list. Don’t worry about which position you play, you’ll get shoehorned into the lineup.

Play up front for your club? Well there’s a spot for you in Crooks’ side, as long as you’re happy with a new wing-back role or perhaps dropping into central midfield.

It is entertainment at its most low-brow; Mrs Brown’s Boys for the football fan. And it is almost certainly designed to generate a negative response from supporters, as that, sadly, is today’s currency.

So on to Garth’s Team of the Year for 2021, then.

Ederson in goal, a back three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias and Antonio Rudiger, Bernardo Silva and Reece James as wing-backs, Declan Rice and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield and Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Michail Antonio in attack.

One Liverpool player? Not the end of the world, particularly given their struggles in the first half of the year, the form of Man City and Chelsea, the rise of West Ham and the influence of England’s run to the final at the Euros.

But supporters have taken to social media to express their confusion at the absence of Mohamed Salah.

Who? Oh, only the scorer of the most Premier League goals (24) in 2021, who also sits in the top five for assists (11).

Nothing to get too worked up over.

Aside from, perhaps, that the BBC is funded by taxpayers’ money and, therefore, those reading it are almost certainly contributing to Crooks’ salary.

