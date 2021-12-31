Never to be taken seriously as he appears the most unqualified pundit in football, but Garth Crooks’ Team of the Year has seen Liverpool fans baffled at one omission.

It is almost comical when, every week, ex-Stoke and Tottenham forward Crooks produces his Team of the Week for BBC Sport.

If you’ve scored that week, you’ll be on the list. Don’t worry about which position you play, you’ll get shoehorned into the lineup.

Play up front for your club? Well there’s a spot for you in Crooks’ side, as long as you’re happy with a new wing-back role or perhaps dropping into central midfield.

It is entertainment at its most low-brow; Mrs Brown’s Boys for the football fan. And it is almost certainly designed to generate a negative response from supporters, as that, sadly, is today’s currency.

So on to Garth’s Team of the Year for 2021, then.

? It's here! ? Garth Crooks has picked his Premier League team of the year! Find out the reasoning behind his picks ??#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 31, 2021

Ederson in goal, a back three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias and Antonio Rudiger, Bernardo Silva and Reece James as wing-backs, Declan Rice and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield and Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Michail Antonio in attack.

One Liverpool player? Not the end of the world, particularly given their struggles in the first half of the year, the form of Man City and Chelsea, the rise of West Ham and the influence of England’s run to the final at the Euros.

But supporters have taken to social media to express their confusion at the absence of Mohamed Salah.

Who? Oh, only the scorer of the most Premier League goals (24) in 2021, who also sits in the top five for assists (11).

*graphic content*

This is Garth Crooks team of the year.

I’m experiencing blurry vision, these are the actions of a disturbed individual. I hope he gets the help he needs. pic.twitter.com/ui103xtkDu — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) December 31, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold at right centre-back, Bernardo Silva at left wing-back and no Mo Salah – ladies and gentleman, a Garth Crooks masterpiece. Hang it in the Louvre. https://t.co/CHUuqk13tH — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 31, 2021

I've long held the opinion that Garth Crooks is THE very worst pundit out there. And there are plenty to choose from. Not picking Salah in his team of 2021 has sealed the deal… https://t.co/bBq1VVYkVX — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 31, 2021

As if you needed more proof that Garth Crooks is a brainless moron – leaves Salah out of his team of the year when he leads the league in goals and assists. pic.twitter.com/x9it3EaBcI — Stu (@DarthHyperbole) December 31, 2021

Garth Crooks has outdone himself. This is his team of the year. THIS. This is what he's chosen, over the course of a YEAR. Fuck. Me. pic.twitter.com/9ihMABk15s — Jimmy Hell (@PlayersTrombone) December 31, 2021

Garth Crooks' team of the year.. I forgot Salah played golf pic.twitter.com/J2ITV6ivAE — UnarmingPine (@UnarmingPine) December 31, 2021

I am now 100% convinced that Garth Crooks is actually a social experiment https://t.co/Pi7o7viNi1 — Shaw-McIver Photography (@ShawMcIver) December 31, 2021

Salah doesn't make Garth Crooks team of the year! That man steals a living, explain how he makes that decision and still has credit as a pundit. @BBCSport #MoSalah pic.twitter.com/xCgcceKLZz — Anthony (@antinthemarsh) December 31, 2021

Garth Crooks is fishing for reactive attention. https://t.co/rjaEy1GWKs — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) December 31, 2021

Have to say @BBCSport it’s time you just told Garth Crooks he’s really shite as a pundit and has been for over 15 years to be fair . Let the fella go , you giving him air time is just not doing the man any favours — A_C (@AC_1178) December 31, 2021

I’m not having that Garth Crooks thing is serious. Like honestly, you can’t pick that side unless you’re at the peak of a months long heroin binge. Im just not having it that he’s paid to report on footy ? — Morsy (@ChrisMors1) December 31, 2021

I definitely don’t think that Garth Crooks has omitted Mo Salah – almost everyone’s disputed best player in the league – in order to generate engagement and clicks… https://t.co/W8okodwC2I — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) December 31, 2021

I see Garth Crooks has shat himself for attention again. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) December 31, 2021

Nothing to get too worked up over.

Aside from, perhaps, that the BBC is funded by taxpayers’ money and, therefore, those reading it are almost certainly contributing to Crooks’ salary.