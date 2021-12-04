Liverpool fans feel ‘Villa vibes from 2019’ as Origi grabs dramatic winner

Liverpool’s late, late winner at Wolves had fans immediately thinking of a similarly dramatic finish in the Midlands during the title-winning season.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Molineux

December 4, 2021

Goals: Origi 90′

The Reds made the trip to Molineux to face a Wolves side enjoying a good run of form, losing just once in nine league outings.

Bruno Lage’s side proved to be awkward opponents, with Liverpool struggling to create many chances early on and then missing the ones they did have later on.

Diogo Jota somehow missed with the goal gaping in the second half and it looked as though it would be a costly error.

But substitute Origi popped up in the 95th minute, spinning and shooting past Jose Sa, to send Jurgen Klopp, the players and the travelling fans wild, as Liverpool went top of the league – at least temporarily.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ dramatic win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

There was only one place to start: Origi…

Divock Origi will never be forgotten in our history, what a strange yet special player! — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 4, 2021

Divock Origi might just be the greatest super sub we have ever had. What a guy. Absolutely ruthless. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) December 4, 2021

Just completely lost my head in the car listening to the radios with that Origi winner!!! COME ORRRRRRNNNN!! — Karl (@KarlThyer) December 4, 2021

Divock Origi is such a wholesome, loveable footballer. Think Jota was in his own head a bit today (understandably), we needed a calm fella who wouldn’t get wound up and would just put the ball in the net. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) December 4, 2021

“Tried our best to drop 2 points, but enter Divock!!!” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

omfg the most iconic player in history Divvy Origiiiiiiiiiii — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 4, 2021

Divock Origi just loves a big goal doesn’t he? Absolute cult hero. A massive goal on a frustrating afternoon. Could be huge for the season. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 4, 2021

Liverpool spent 90 minutes battering Wolves and missing sitters, then Divock Origi stepped up. Another assist for Salah, whose touch before the pass was world-class to open the space. Much-deserved win against stubborn defensive side who wasted more time that I've seen in years. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) December 4, 2021

MARRY ME, DIVOCK! That's HUGE. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 4, 2021

The enormity of the win was touched upon…

LIVERPOOL TOP OF THE LEAGUE…. LIVERPOOL LIVERPOOL TOP OF THE LEAGUE!!!! — GaGs (@GagsTandon) December 4, 2021

That goal has Villa vibes from Nov 2019, Origi my man #WOLLIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 4, 2021

You never, ever write off Liverpool Football Club. The Reds are top of the league. GET IN — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 4, 2021

“Many wasted chances, but as the year that we were champions, we always find a way. This will make my day even better!” – Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

The sort of day we could end up looking back on as key should #LFC go on to win the title. Origi for Henderson was a seriously brave sub from Klopp – what a pay-off! — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 4, 2021

Big result, digging (or Divocking) out the points like that, such a good sign for Liverpool’s season! — Samuel Cox (@samuelcoxfutbol) December 4, 2021

The emotions of that ? Absolutely huge and could very well be a defining moment come May. Divock Origi, the man for the occasion. ? — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) December 4, 2021

There was much relief after Jota’s sitter nearly cost Liverpool…

Had we not won after that Jota chance, I wouldn't have been able to sleep ? — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) December 4, 2021

That is absolutely massive. Get in Divock!!! It also means I won’t be thinking about that Jota miss forever #WOLLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) December 4, 2021

Beyond relieved I don’t have to watch that Jota chance on repeat all evening. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 4, 2021

That Jota miss is still going to give me nightmares — JurgenKlopp (@JurgenKlopp0) December 4, 2021

The excellent Joel Matip and Thiago stood out for the Reds…

Though Matip was a beast today, Thiago was pristine & Origi was boss & my MOTM is the match winner Origi ?? — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) December 4, 2021

Matip and Thiago MOTM. Played holy football — Flâneur (@SixSenor) December 4, 2021

Thiago MOTM, Matip is legendary — Michael Scott ?? (@tharounsharma) December 4, 2021

Besides the obvious, Matip and Thiago were absolutely class. Matip gave a 9/10 performance. Superb today. — LFCLover_1 (@LFCLover_1) December 4, 2021

