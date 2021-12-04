Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans feel ‘Villa vibes from 2019’ as Origi grabs dramatic winner

Liverpool’s late, late winner at Wolves had fans immediately thinking of a similarly dramatic finish in the Midlands during the title-winning season.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Molineux
December 4, 2021

Goals: Origi 90′

The Reds made the trip to Molineux to face a Wolves side enjoying a good run of form, losing just once in nine league outings.

Bruno Lage’s side proved to be awkward opponents, with Liverpool struggling to create many chances early on and then missing the ones they did have later on.

Diogo Jota somehow missed with the goal gaping in the second half and it looked as though it would be a costly error.

But substitute Origi popped up in the 95th minute, spinning and shooting past Jose Sa, to send Jurgen Klopp, the players and the travelling fans wild, as Liverpool went top of the league – at least temporarily.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ dramatic win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

There was only one place to start: Origi…

“Tried our best to drop 2 points, but enter Divock!!!” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

 

The enormity of the win was touched upon…

“Many wasted chances, but as the year that we were champions, we always find a way. This will make my day even better!” – Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

 

There was much relief after Jota’s sitter nearly cost Liverpool…

 

The excellent Joel Matip and Thiago stood out for the Reds…

