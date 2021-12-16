Eddie Howe was typically bitter after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Newcastle on Thursday night, with fans pointing out his hypocrisy in a series of bizarre post-match comments.

The Reds coasted to a strong victory over the relegation candidates at Anfield, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scoring after Jonjo Shelvey’s opener.

It was a game Liverpool deserved to win, but there were at least two incidents that left Newcastle fans furious, and most prominently that was Mike Dean’s decision to play on during Jota’s equaliser.

Jota powered it through Martin Dubravka with his second effort, but with Isaac Hayden on the ground holding his head, Howe believed the game should have been stopped.

“I need to see it again, but it was clear to me that Isaac went down holding his head immediately, and in my opinion the game should have been stopped,” he told BT Sport.

“Two players down in the middle of our six-yard box, and I think it’s had a huge bearing on the game.”

He added: “He was dazed for four, five minutes after the game. It’s a dangerous moment where we have to think of the player’s safety.”

The Newcastle manager seemed to have convinced himself this was the hill to die on, but Howe opened himself up to criticism after effectively claiming his player had concussion symptoms but was left on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Later on, Alexander-Arnold made a stunning last-ditch challenge to deny the onrushing Ryan Fraser in the box, and despite clearly getting the ball, Howe told reporters that “other people’s opinions were that it was a penalty.”

Just to clear it up: 1. Eddie Howe has admitted a player was "dazed" and "not 100% himself" – but kept him on for the full match 2. Claimed a penalty for a tackle where Trent clearly gets the ball — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 16, 2021

It is not a surprise to hear an opposition manager bemoan various decisions following a Liverpool win, but Howe rightly took the flak on social media after the game:

Eddie Howe complaining about “danger” as one of his players was down in the box when Liverpool got one of their three goals. If he’s genuinely worried about player safety, why was that player kept on when he was, according to Howe, “dazed four or five minutes after the game”? — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) December 16, 2021

This is nothing out of the ordinary, but Howe was rightly mocked for his stance on two big decisions that Dean called perfectly, with Liverpool deserved winners.

For what it’s worth, Klopp told BT Sport: “I saw Eddie’s interview, [but] I didn’t see it back.

“Both got up later. I don’t say in this situation it was like it, but quite frequently players go down in the box when they lose a challenge.

“The assistant on my side said ‘no, all good’, but I didn’t see it back.”