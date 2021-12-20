Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans talk “depressing” likelihood of games back behind closed doors

It has been claimed that football could again be played behind closed doors due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, which has come as miserable news to Liverpool fans.

Monday brought the news that Premier League clubs were unable to agree on a proposal to postpone a round of fixtures and relieve the pressure due to a number of positive tests.

Liverpool are currently dealing with four cases, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones unavailable, and will play four games in 12 days over the festive period.

But with the calendar to go ahead as planned, Jurgen Klopp will be required to shuffle his squad, including the use of academy players, while hoping no further tests return positive.

Nevertheless, while the Premier League will forge on, the Times‘ Henry Winter has speculated that upcoming restrictions could see games played behind closed doors again.

The final month of the 2019/20 campaign, which saw the Reds win the Premier League, was played with no fans in stadia in England, along with almost all of last season.

Its impact on the spectacle of football was clear, with players regularly commenting on their lack of enjoyment at playing in front of empty stands.

While it may be an inevitability as the government weighs up the prospect of another lockdown due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it is certainly not a popular idea among fans.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the news on social media.

 

Unsurprisingly, most were left frustrated…

 

However, others reluctantly accepted it…

It is impossible to escape the feeling that behind-closed-doors football is not the sport we love, but the debate over a suspension of fixtures or a restriction on attendance is a difficult one.

If it comes to it, would the Premier League be better off taking another break or pushing ahead without supporters?

