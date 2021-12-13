Liverpool to face Inter Milan after Champions League last 16 redraw

Liverpool are to meet Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 after a redraw was forced following a major mistake in the initial draw.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side earned their place in the first knockout round having finished 11 points clear in the ‘group of death’ containing Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Their place atop of Group B set up six possible opponents in the first knockout stage and at the second go of trying, the Reds are to meet Inter following the redraw on Monday afternoon.

The last time Liverpool played Inter was back in 2008 in the same stage of the competition, Rafa Benitez’s side would emerge as 3-0 victors on aggregate to progress.

The Reds will play the first leg away from home in February due to being a seeded team, meaning consecutive Champions League games at the San Siro for Klopp’s side.

The return leg is at Anfield in March – exact match dates should be confirmed later on Monday.

Inter are currently top of Serie A, a point ahead of AC Milan. They finished second in their group behind Real Madrid.

When will the last 16 ties be played?

First leg (away): 15/16/22/23 February

Second leg (home): 8/9/15/16 March

Confirmed dates should be announced later today.

Liverpool will play the second leg at Anfield having qualified as a seeded team.

Full last 16 draw

Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Sporting vs. Man City

Benfica vs. Ajax

Chelsea vs. Lille

Atletico Madrid vs. Man United

Villarreal vs. Juventus

Inter vs. LIVERPOOL

PSG vs. Real Madrid