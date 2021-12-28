Liverpool “weren’t good enough” but “anything can happen” in title race – Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk accepts it was far from Liverpool’s day as they fell to defeat at Leicester but the Dutchman is not accepting defeat in the title race.

The Reds experienced a forgettable night at the office, failing to convert their chances while allowing the Foxes to convert with one of their rare adventures into the final third.

There was little to suggest that Liverpool would get themselves back into the contest with few doing enough to drag the team back into the game and Van Dijk did not hide from reality.

“I think they deserved the win but that was obviously also down to us. I think we were poor in the last third. Overall, not a good performance,” Van Dijk said post-match.

“They didn’t create much but looked dangerous on the break which they are good at. Credit to them. We have to look at ourselves and improve, which we will do. It’s part of football.

“We will keep trying until the very end. We created good chances but unfortunately, today wasn’t the day it went in the back of the net. Penalty miss, which happens. But it’s disappointing.”

And with Liverpool six points adrift of Man City but with a game in hand, the result was one which was a serious dent to the title race but for Van Dijk, it’s far from over but the Reds first have to look within.

“What can we say? We’re in December. The season is so, so long. Anything can happen. You have seen it with Covid and injuries – lots of things can change,” Van Dijk added.

“There’s no point looking at [Man City] or Chelsea or the other teams around us. We should look at our performance today and improve.

“We all wanted to do better. That’s a fact. We weren’t good enough and they deserved the win.”