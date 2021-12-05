Though it may not be entirely true given Man City‘s result at Watford on Saturday, Mohamed Salah made another big title vow as he proclaimed “it’s in our hands.”

It isn’t often that Salah accompanies his post-match social media posts with words, but when he does, he makes sure they mean something.

The Egyptian is arguably in his best-ever form this season, and is the overriding influence in Liverpool’s title bid, with 19 goals and eight assists in 20 games so far.

One of those assists came in the dying stages of Saturday’s trip to Wolves, as he touched down Virgil van Dijk‘s long pass, surged into the box and cut it back for Divock Origi.

Origi took the plaudits, and rightly so, for his turn and finish, but after a frustrating 95 minutes at Molineux, Salah certainly deserves credit for his quality in perseverance.

Supporters will remember fondly Salah’s pledge during a difficult run of form last season, with his insistence that Liverpool “will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had” eventually ringing true.

The 29-year-old does not make light of these things, and as such his post after the 1-0 win at Wolves bears more weight than the usual PR drivel:

“It’s in our hands,” came Salah’s short message.

Mathematically, that is not exactly true, with City’s 3-1 victory over Watford hours after full-time at Molineux allowing them to leapfrog Liverpool into the top spot.

But it speaks to the mentality of the Reds’ No. 11, which flows throughout the squad, with their ambition being to win a second Premier League title this season under Jurgen Klopp.

It shows that Salah will continue to push for more after such an emphatic start to the campaign, and that can only serve as a warning to Liverpool’s rivals in the months to come.