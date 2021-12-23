Rockin’ around Fortress Anfield! Christmas comes early for “unbelievable” Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp fell in love with his team all over again and the sentiment was shared within the squad after their persistence paid off to reach the League Cup semi-final.

For many, the first half panned out as many had expected after seeing the two lineups, with Liverpool turning to youngsters amid 10 changes and Leicester going strong.

The scoreboard read 3-1 at halftime in favour of the Foxes but a triple change turned the game on its head and the Reds simply needed to convert their pressure into chances and goals.

Thanks to Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino, they did just that and then it was Caoimhin Kelleher who seized his moment in the penalty shootout to twice deny Leicester.

Anfield was rocking for a cup tie that had everything and it was a lesson in never giving up.

“Like we always show, we never give up and always keep going until the end and like you saw, we got that goal at the end again because we never stopped believing and the crowd just kept pushing us on,” Kelleher told LFCTV post-match.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Andy Robertson and Adrian all lauded their teammates after watching on from home and the spirit in the squad was well and truly alive.

The good times keep rolling for Liverpool and we can all agree with Klopp on this:

“These boys, I loved them before but I fell in love again. It’s just incredible.”