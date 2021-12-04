As one would expect, Divock Origi was the man in the spotlight as Jurgen Klopp fronted the press after Liverpool’s thrilling late win over Wolves on Saturday.

Here are four key points from Klopp’s post-match press conference at Molineux:

A game of persistence

It was much of a journey for the fans as it was for Klopp on the touchline, with Liverpool’s finishing making the game go down to the wire.

“We missed a lot of chances and we had to defend the counter-attacks, that was the challenge today,” Klopp explained.

“We had to learn a little bit how we can play them but when the boys found it out, it looked really, really good – apart from the finishing and last pass.

“When you don’t score, you just have to keep going.”

Keep going they did!

The mentality monsters and super-sub Origi are the headlines and the boss couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he talked about the impact of his No. 27.

“Divock Origi, the legend, came and finished it off for us. I love it!

“He’s an incredible finisher. We saw it so often. It’s so difficult to get 500 minutes in this team because of the players we have.

“But Divock Origi is an incredible footballer and he is great in these moments. He doesn’t need a lot of time. It was his game.

“Winning in the 95th-minute is great, but when Div scores a goal it makes it even better! I’m happy he’s still here.”

Like the “good old times!”

We’ve seen results like this in the past, a show of the Reds’ strength and it led the team to reminisce over previous years, one game, in particular, standing out.

“We said it after the game, it was like the good old times like two years ago when we really needed it badly – like at Aston Villa!

“It’s an important skill to stay positive and it was not needed too often this season, but it’s still an incredibly important skill.”

No luck here

The Reds had enough chances to continue their impressive feat of scoring at least twice in their previous 18 games, but it was not to be.

And while it took until the very last moment to find the breakthrough, it was not a “lucky win” in the eyes of Klopp.

“It’s not a lucky win, even when you score that late, in the sense that we had chance after chance and just did not score.

“I think a point would’ve been lucky for Wolves.”