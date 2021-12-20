Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool supporters applaud on 12 minutes for Ava White, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered in the city earlier in the week, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“This could be carnage” – Liverpool fans react to Premier League fixture news

Following the news that the Premier League will push on with their festive schedule despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, Liverpool fans have predicted “carnage” ahead.

With the majority of sides impacted by positive tests in recent weeks, and a busy run of games around Christmas and New Year, the postponement of an entire round of fixtures was considered.

Liverpool were among the clubs to push for a rearrangement of the matches scheduled for December 28-30, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side playing four times in 12 days including a League Cup quarter-final.

But in a virtual meeting on Monday, the 20 clubs were unable to agree on the matter, with no vote taken and the fixtures due to be held as planned.

The Reds will, therefore, play Leicester twice in seven days, with the visit of Leeds to come in between on Boxing Day, before a title clash with Chelsea on January 2.

Klopp is already dealing with four positive tests in his first team, with Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Fabinho and Curtis Jones isolating, and fears are that further cases will emerge in the coming days.

The manager himself has expressed concern over Liverpool fulfilling their fixtures, and now it seems likely that a youthful side will play Leicester in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

It is a far-from-ideal situation, and taking to social media following the news, many supporters responded negatively:

It is certainly a contentious topic, and one that seemingly has no simple solution, with there convincing arguments to both maintain the fixture list and to apply a so-called circuit breaker.

The impact of this decision will only be revealed in the weeks to come, and the situation remains a fluid one as clubs test players and staff daily and await further setbacks.

There are, however, major questions over the duty of care to players and whether there is really a place for a third festive fixture between those traditional dates on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

