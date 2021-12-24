Trent Alexander-Arnold has named the two Premier League players he would want Liverpool to sign if money were no object, with one perhaps a surprising choice.

As Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly stressed, it would be difficult to sign a player capable of breaking into this Liverpool side, such is the quality in every position.

Alexander-Arnold’s place as one of the world’s best right-backs is the perfect example, with Klopp now presiding over a difficult situation in keeping Neco Williams happy as his understudy.

But there are certainly players who would boost the squad, and speaking on the Premier League‘s Uncut show, Alexander-Arnold named Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min as two of those.

Asked which two current Premier League players he would sign for Liverpool, he highlighted his Man City and Tottenham rivals.

“De Bruyne, because I admire him a lot,” he said.

“As a player, his vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player, the assists and chances he creates are frightening.

“Son, again, an outstanding player. The speed, finishing, composure.”

Liverpool’s No. 66 was also questioned on which players in the squad who would be highest-rated on FIFA in five years’ time.

“Of who’s in and around the first team now, I would say Harvey [Elliott],” Alexander-Arnold said.

“But if it’s someone who’s academy-based, then I’d say Kaide [Gordon]. Both have got massive, massive bags of potential.”

While De Bruyne is a no-brainer, it is interesting that Alexander-Arnold would pick out a player like Son, particularly given the array of attacking talent in the Premier League.

But there is cause to believe that the Spurs striker would be the best fit, and though it is now unlikely he would make the move, the club’s interest in Son goes back as far as 2012.