Virgil van Dijk was named as one of three Covid cases prior to Liverpool’s win against Newcastle and the No. 4 is frustrated but looking forward to his return.

With football replicating wider society, cases have been rising in the Premier League and the Reds revealed Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Van Dijk are now isolating after positive results.

No further cases were detected prior to Liverpool’s game against Newcastle, which ended in an eighth successive victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s side and the 2000th top-flight win for the club.

While there was a blemish on the scoreboard for the Reds, the defence stood up to the task without Van Dijk, who was absent in the league for the first time this season.

And he shared a message on Instagram after the game to share his frustration but that he will be back at the first chance.

“Well done boys! Frustrating to have recorded a positive test before the game but I will be back stronger and ready ASAP!” Van Dijk penned.

“Stay safe everyone.”

If further tests continue to show a positive result for Van Dijk and co. they will miss the games against Tottenham, Leicester and Leeds — should they still go ahead — with a 10-day quarantine required.

Liverpool have shown they have the depth to cover their absences and while a foreign experience for Klopp to lose three players on a matchday, his players are doing okay thanks to the vaccine.

“The most important thing is because the boys are vaccinated they will not feel it really. That’s good. We have to wait for them,” Klopp said post-match.

“So far the boys don’t have any symptoms. They were more surprised than us. But that’s what you have to accept.”