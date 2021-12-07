It’s Liverpool’s final group game of the Champions League tonight, with the famous San Siro the backdrop and AC Milan the opposition. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

While the Reds’ place in the last 16 is safely secured, Milan still have plenty to fight for with just one point separating the Italians and Atletico Madrid from Porto in the runners-up spot.

They will need a win tonight against what will be a rotated Liverpool side after Jurgen Klopp declared, “We have to rotate, we will rotate.”

But it will be far from a weakened Reds team, one who can become the first-ever English side to win all six of their group games tonight with another three points.

Will more history be made by Liverpool tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Milan, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

AC Milan vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

AC Milan vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDNxtra 1 the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of AC Milan vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Champions League game on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN3 Argentina, Star+, Stan Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 5, DAZN, CBC Sport Azerbaijan, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Belarus 5, Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus?Pickx, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, ESPN 4 Sur, HBO Max, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, MAX Sport 3, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, Arena Sport 7 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4, Premier Sport 2, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, C More Sport 2, C More Suomi, Free, DAZN2, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, beIN Sports MAX, Sport 1 Hungary, Viaplay Iceland, JioTV, SCTV, Vidio, LiveScore App, RTE Player, BT Sport App, RTE 2, 5Sport, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Canale 5, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, WOWOW Prime, SPOTV ON, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Pickx+ Sports 3, TNT Mexico, TNT Go, Ziggo Sport Golf, SuperSport PSL, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Polsat Sport Premium 2, IPLA, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, telekomsport.ro, Look Plus, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Digi Online, Telekom Sport 1 Romania, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1, Sportbox.ru, Canale 5, Arena Sport 2P, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+, C More Sweden, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, AIS PLAY, Exxen, Megogo, MEGOGO Football 5, BT Sport 2, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com, PT Play

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.