Liverpool are back at Anfield and so is a very familiar face, but sentimentality will be put on hold with the Reds out for another win. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It’s a usual Premier League afternoon for Liverpool and yet there will be a sense of unfamiliarity with Steven Gerrard returning to Anfield in the opposition dugout.

It has, of course, dominated pre-game discourse and Jurgen Klopp rightly steered the conversation back to the need to focus on three points during the 95 minutes, saving the songs for before and after.

Aston Villa have enjoyed an upturn in form under Gerrard, winning three of four since he took the helm and the Reds will know they have a tough task on their hands to take their tally to seven victories in a row.

Time to get to it!

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

