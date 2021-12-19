It’s a trip to the capital for Liverpool today with Tottenham the hurdle to clear to notch the ninth win in a row. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Just three days after adding three points to the tally against Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back in action on a Premier League weekend that has been dominated by postponements.

The Reds’ trip to face Spurs is just one of four that has been able to go ahead following a wave of Covid cases across the division, to which Liverpool nor the hosts have escaped.

Tottenham have not played since December 5, missing three games, following an outbreak and are only now welcoming players back into the fold, while the Reds recorded three positive cases on Thursday.

So who will come out on top today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monda) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of a 2 for 1 football channel offer and various new or existing Sky customer deals here!

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.