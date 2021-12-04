Liverpool are on the road once more with Wolves the opposition this time out, with the Reds looking for their fifth successive win. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds continued to show off their goalscoring prowess in midweek by comfortably dispatching Everton 4-1, ensuring they have now scored two or more goals in their last 18 games.

Wolves are the next team to attempt to stop Liverpool in their tracks and are much improved under Bruno Lage, heading into the fixture in eighth place and just three points of fourth spot.

It’s a matchup that Liverpool have enjoyed in recent years, winning the last nine in the Premier League – question is, can they make it 10 today?

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Wolves vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

