Andy Robertson took to social media to “take responsibility” for his red card at Tottenham, which will see him miss Liverpool’s next three games.

Robertson saw red for a challenge on Harry Kane late in the second half – Liverpool’s first red card since November 2019 when Alisson was sent off against Brighton.

“I have to admit my challenge was poor and misjudged,” said Robertson, who was on the receiving end of another challenge that was deserving of a red card from Kane in the first half.

“Probably best I don’t speak about other things in the match,” he wrote. “Other than to say how proud I am of the rest of the team.”

Robbo’s red card marred what was his first goal since September 2020 – and he’ll now miss the next three games against Leicester (League Cup), Leeds and Leicester (Premier League).

The knock-on effect there will be that – should all three games actually go ahead – Kostas Tsimikas is required to play in the two back-to-back league games on the 26 and 28 December.

That could mean that the Greek isn’t risked in the League Cup quarter-final, therefore meaning a start for youngster Owen Beck on Wednesday night.

Robertson is due to return from suspension for the trip to Chelsea on January 2.

Robbo on social media: