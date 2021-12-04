Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

A late goal from Divock Origi sealed the win for Liverpool in dramatic fashion, with the substitute one of two standout players for the Reds.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Molineux

December 4, 2021

Goals: Origi 90+4

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Not always convincing but made a number of interventions on what was a difficult day for goalkeepers.

The wind was blustery and the ball unpredictable, but he did enough to keep the Wolves at bay on each occasion he was called upon. Another clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Created a number of chances throughout the game, finishing it with four key passes, but didn’t get an assist on this occasion.

Fired a shot over in the first half and put in a good cross to the far post for Jota.

Joel Matip – 7

Regularly carried the ball forward from the back, with varying results, but at times this did look like it might be one way to break down what was a stubborn Wolves defence.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

Had a shaky moment when defending against Traore at the start of the second half. Didn’t deal with the situation and gave Wolves a chance they couldn’t take.

Was busy throughout but not at his imperious best.

Andy Robertson – 7

A cross for Salah should have led to the opening goal but the Egyptian couldn’t get enough on it under pressure from Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Had some defending to do, occasionally last-ditch but always on hand to intervene.

Fabinho – 6

Had his hands full with Wolves as they broke and was booked for a lunge on Traore to stop a counter-attack.

It’s the kind of game where he looked to be stretched at times, but another midfielder may not have even been in such positions to make a difference.

Jordan Henderson – 6

Tried a few first-time passes over the defence that didn’t come off, and wasn’t as impressive as he has been in recent games — but the same could apply to most players in this game.

You might expect the captain to make more of an appeal for the Salah incident with Ait Nouri, but he was generally steady throughout.

Operated as a right-winger at times, as is often the case lately.

Thiago – 7

Clever passing throughout, dictating the tempo and heavily involved in everything Liverpool did.

Had a fortunate attempt saved by Sa. Involved in some good defensive work too, tackling and intercepting.

Liverpool players just pass to him when they are in trouble, and he always finds a way out.

Probably the Reds’ best player for the full 90…

Mohamed Salah – 7

Assisted the winner for Origi, continuing his run of creating and scoring at a world-class rate this season.

Couldn’t quite get on the end of Robertson’s dangerous cross to get a goal, but was perhaps nudged as he went for it as it looked like a tap-in. Might have been a penalty if the referee had a clue what he was doing.

Had another decent chance late on, created by the kind of control and technique his teammates had been unable to perform, but his shot was saved fairly easily by Sa.

Diogo Jota – 4

The in-form forward had an early chance via a difficult header at the far post, stretching for an Alexander-Arnold cross but placed it just wide.

His link-up play wasn’t the best and he missed the biggest chance of the game, maybe of the season, firing the ball at the Wolves defenders in the middle of the goal when either side was an open goal.

From there, his head seemed to go and he was rightly subbed.

Seemed to lack composure throughout and will want to forget this performance against his old club and move on.

Sadio Mane – 5

Was involved in some excellent pressing play but didn’t get too much service in attack for himself.

Then when he did finally get service, he proved no more effective than Jota.

His first touch let him down on a couple of occasions and his decision-making and execution in attack was generally poor.

Substitutes

Divock Origi (on for Henderson, 68′) – 9 – Man of the Match

Did what everyone else on the pitch couldn’t and finished a chance. And it was far from the easiest of the game, plus it required some work before executing the finish.

He received a pass from Salah from the right, controlled, turned, held off the defender and finished convincingly with his left foot.

Another vital, vital goal for Liverpool to add to his collection!

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Jota, 82′) – N/A –

James Milner (on for Salah, 90+6′) – N/A –

Subs not used: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Neco Williams.

Jurgen Klopp – 8

The Liverpool boss benefitted from the fact that his side are already qualified from the top of their Champions League group so can afford to rotate in the game against Milan three days later.

It meant he could start the same XI as lined up against Everton in midweek, and plan rests for Tuesday.

That XI struggled, however, but the introduction of Origi, and using Oxlade-Chamberlain to replace Jota meant there was more confidence in attack and eventually led to the goal.

He could may have acted earlier, but in the end it was perfect timing.