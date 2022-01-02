Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Chelsea: 3 changes as Kelleher starts

Jurgen Klopp will watch Liverpool’s title clash at Chelsea this afternoon from isolation, but the manager has called for three changes to his starting lineup at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds travelled to west London not only without Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip, but also Klopp, after he returned a positive test for COVID-19.

He will be watching on from home, and likely corresponding with Pepijn Lijnders throughout as Liverpool look to gain a big advantage over Chelsea in the title hunt.

Klopp’s selection has been hampered by three Covid cases, and it has led to a second Premier League start of the season for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Meanwhile in defence, Ibrahima Konate steps in alongside Virgil van Dijk, flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas, who himself is filling in for the suspended Andy Robertson.

Fabinho anchors the midfield, with Jordan Henderson and James Milner occupying the more advanced roles.

And with Firmino out and both Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino injured, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are all retained in attack.

Romelu Lukaku has been dropped from the Chelsea squad, with Kai Havertz set to lead the line.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Substitutes: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Williams, Beck, Morton, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

