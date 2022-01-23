Jurgen Klopp has made two changes as Liverpool take to Selhurst Park for today’s clash with Crystal Palace, looking to capitalise on Man City‘s dropped points.

The Reds could move to within nine points of leaders City with a game in hand with a win this afternoon, but come up against a Palace side improving under Patrick Vieira.

After seeing Caoimhin Kelleher step into the breach for the League Cup semi-final win over Arsenal in midweek, Alisson is back between the sticks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up the back line.

In midfield, Fabinho will operate behind Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain takes over from Kaide Gordon in attack.

The Englishman is likely to start on the right wing, joining Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool have enjoyed considerable success against Palace throughout Klopp’s reign, with today giving them the chance to earn a 10th consecutive victory over the Eagles.

They haven’t lost, or even drawn, at Selhurst Park since 2014, with seven wins in a row including a 7-0 thrashing of Palace on their last trip to Croydon.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher; Olise, Mateta, Edouard

Substitutes: Butland, Clyne, Ferguson, Kelly, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams, Milner, Morton, Gordon, Minamino