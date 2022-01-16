Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Emotional Klopp & Taki’s birthday gift – Best photos as Reds return to winner’s board!

There was no sugar coating just how important all three points were for Liverpool against Brentford and while the Reds weren’t at their fluid best, three goals made for three points.

For the first time in exactly one month, Liverpool were back at Anfield for a Premier League match aiming to end a three-game run without a win in the topflight.

And after dominating possession and territory, the Reds made their pressure count three times over to provide a welcome injection of confidence heading into another all-important cup game.

It all kicked off with Fabinho as Jurgen Klopp‘s men finally managed to capitalise on a corner ball, with the Brazilian adding the finishing touch for his third goal in a week!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And Alisson definitely enjoyed the view!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates his side's opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It would then be Andy Robertson‘s turn to provide an assist after Trent Alexander-Arnold set up the opener, and the left-back just may have usurped his full-back partner in the delivery department.

A delicious ball looped over and into the path of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was begging to be finished and the No. 15 did just that for only his second goal of the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A knock to his ankle would prove to be a sour point as it forced his substitution just moments after creating a valuable buffer for Liverpool.

His replacement and birthday boy, Takumi Minamino would then come to the party after Roberto Firmino superbly forced Brentford into a mistake in their own box.

Selflessly, the No. 9 put it on a plate for the now 27-year-old who certainly enjoyed adding to his tally at the Kop end.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp showed plenty of emotion after the final whistle as he gave the Kop his famous fist pumps, showing just how significant games like these are to the bigger picture.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In his 350th game as Liverpool manager, there was plenty to smile about in the end – including the Premier League debut of 17-year-old Kaide Gordon, who had a chance to get on the scoresheet himself!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It all made for smiles all around after the final whistle!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another game down and now another crucial one lies ahead against Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final second leg!

