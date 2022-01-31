Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
2H846GJ Fabio Carvalho #28 of Fulham
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans see “next great side” building as Liverpool pursue Fabio Carvalho

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are hoping to add Fabio Carvalho to their ranks before Monday’s transfer deadline, with fans excited about the prospect of the “next great side” emerging.

The Reds have already landed Luis Diaz in a £50 million deal, and are now hoping to sign Carvalho for £5 million before loaning him back to Fulham for the rest of the season.

It was a surprise development, late in the transfer window, and there are just over 12 hours for the club’s recruitment staff to get a deal over the line.

Carvalho, at 19, represents one for the future, though with seven goals and four assists in just 19 games for Fulham so far this campaign, the England youth international is already a major talent.

Supporters had expected a quiet January transfer window, but the news of Liverpool’s pursuit of Carvalho – along with the addition of Diaz – has led to another spark of positivity.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the news on social media.

 

Many have praised the club’s activity…

 

While some lauded the ambition they had hoped for…

 

And plenty saw signs of Liverpool’s “next great side” being built…

It remains to be seen whether Carvalho will end January as a Liverpool player, but it is encouraging to see the club actively pushing to add to Jurgen Klopp‘s side after a quiet period.

With the squad that won the Premier League and Champions League beginning to show signs of age, it is vital that youth and fresh faces are brought in to maintain success at Anfield.

Carvalho could be the next step towards doing so, with supporters clearly impressed with Liverpool’s pursuit.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments