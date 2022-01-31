Liverpool are hoping to add Fabio Carvalho to their ranks before Monday’s transfer deadline, with fans excited about the prospect of the “next great side” emerging.

The Reds have already landed Luis Diaz in a £50 million deal, and are now hoping to sign Carvalho for £5 million before loaning him back to Fulham for the rest of the season.

It was a surprise development, late in the transfer window, and there are just over 12 hours for the club’s recruitment staff to get a deal over the line.

Carvalho, at 19, represents one for the future, though with seven goals and four assists in just 19 games for Fulham so far this campaign, the England youth international is already a major talent.

Supporters had expected a quiet January transfer window, but the news of Liverpool’s pursuit of Carvalho – along with the addition of Diaz – has led to another spark of positivity.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the news on social media.

Many have praised the club’s activity…

Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho in the same window pic.twitter.com/mcNHKEKPzT — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) January 31, 2022

Liverpool football club signed Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho in the space of one single Jamuary day. Julian Ward, fair play. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) January 30, 2022

Diaz and Carvalho in January? pic.twitter.com/Zj4UckMGSb — Halps (@LFCHalps) January 30, 2022

If we bring Carvalho in after signing Diaz, all we really need in the summer is a young midfielder like Tchouameni or Bellingham and a Tsimikas-type back-up to Trent, unless the club have faith in Bradley’s development. This has turned out to be an incredible window from us. — Chris ?? (@TheVirgilEffect) January 30, 2022

Going from signing Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies at the end of a January window to signing Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho ??? — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 30, 2022

While some lauded the ambition they had hoped for…

The thing I like about Diaz & Carvalho is it shows we’re building for the future as well as improving our depth, and not just gunna let our team keep declining like people suggested. This is literally all we asked for, not 100m signings every window. — FSG OUT (@ShaunlfcT) January 30, 2022

If we sign Carvalho along with Diaz that will have cost about 45 million, and we are all ecstatic, see we never wanted spending like Chelsea or City it just reasonable spending for a top club we were always after? — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) January 30, 2022

What a great window it will be if we sign Fabio Carvalho too, credit where its due for FSG, we don't ask for too much we just ask for the squad to be improved when it needs it, like all other massive clubs do every season. #LFC — Dan Cull (@DanielCull7) January 30, 2022

And plenty saw signs of Liverpool’s “next great side” being built…

Signing players like Carvalho/Gordon/Elliott for the future is good planning even if we are paying considerable fees at their age. Getting them in early under the elite coaching of Klopp, Lijnders and Matos with the guidance of Mo, Hendo, VVD etc. is key whilst they are here. — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 30, 2022

Carvalho on the cusp of signing on top of Luis Diaz, this is the succession planning we wanted. Trust the club. Julian Ward introducing himself nicely. #LFC pic.twitter.com/E2C9wtVJsn — Avy (@BlueChipLFC) January 30, 2022

Future Stars Elliott x Carvalho strong link omds John Henry has done it again — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) January 30, 2022

Fabio Carvalho is meant to be Klopp’s new Coutinho. The final project. pic.twitter.com/oith3Uvsv6 — Paul (@Kolology) January 30, 2022

Konaté, Jota, Trent, Tsimikas, Jones, Díaz, Elliot, and now potentially Fabio Carvalho… Liveroool have very quietly been building their next great side while their current era continues challenging for trophies. https://t.co/YazQdQsFXP — Lyés (@WholeLottaLyes) January 30, 2022

Konate – 22

Jota – 25

Trent – 23

Tsimikas – 25

Diaz – 25

Elliott – 18

Fabio Carvalho – 19 We were quietly building our next great side while everyone including me was thinking we were declining Klopp is unreal man — Gambino (@LFC_Gambino) January 31, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Carvalho will end January as a Liverpool player, but it is encouraging to see the club actively pushing to add to Jurgen Klopp‘s side after a quiet period.

With the squad that won the Premier League and Champions League beginning to show signs of age, it is vital that youth and fresh faces are brought in to maintain success at Anfield.

Carvalho could be the next step towards doing so, with supporters clearly impressed with Liverpool’s pursuit.