Liverpool have been credited with serious interest in Fabio Carvalho and while there are suggestions of a January pursuit, Fulham manager Marco Silva has looked to put a line through that.

The 19-year-old attacker is not short of admirers across the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe having put clubs on alert with his contract to expire in the summer.

Fulham are eager to keep hold of the highly-rated Carvalho but January is the last chance to cash in should the teenager continue to resist a new deal.

Liverpool have “scouted Carvalho extensively” and are “monitoring the teenager’s situation closely”, according to The Athletic, and will be ready should the Championship side welcome offers.

However, as Fulham look to continue to stretch their lead at the top of the Championship manager Silva has insisted the 19-year-old attacking midfielder will remain at Craven Cottage until the end of the season.

“Fabio will be with us until the end of the season,” Silva told reporters on Friday. “I would like to see him here for more years.

“From day one I have been trying to keep him. It is not a surprise that clubs are interested in Fabio. We are talking about a young player with big talent.

“The situation is not easy because he is in the last year of his contract, but that is the reality. It is out of our plans for him to leave the club in this window.

“It has been difficult for us to renew with him, but we are trying.

“It is always difficult with a player of this talent – even with a contract it is difficult to keep him, and without it is even worse. But Fabio will be with us until the end of this season.”

It’s a determined stance from Silva for a player who has established himself as a regular under his tutelage, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 17 league games this season.

Fulham knows that if an English club land Carvalho in the summer then they will be due a compensation fee, likely at a tribunal and they’ve been hardened in the process after the Reds’ pursuit of Harvey Elliott.