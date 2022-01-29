Harvey Elliott continues to show the giving person he is behind the special player with his lastest class act coming after a friendly organised at Kirkby to assist his return to action.

The 18-year-old’s comeback from a nasty ankle injury was taken up a notch on Saturday after he took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Liverpool’s under-23s.

The match was ‘arranged for him’ according to the Times’ Paul Joyce, and Elliott played 60 minutes of the contest and both scored and provided an assist in that time.

It led to plenty of excitement from Liverpool fans as his return edges ever closer, with an appearance against Cardiff in the FA Cup on February 6 a real possibility.

Wrexham were the opposition at Kirkby and Elliott is said to have taken up a role on the right of midfield as he had for Jurgen Klopp prior to his injury before shifting to the right of the front three in the second half, as per the Liverpool Echo.

Harvey Elliott gave his boots to a young Wrexham player (and Liverpool fan) after today's behind closed doors game at Kirkby.#LFC ? https://t.co/VkFdtgn3cR — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 29, 2022

And after the game, Elliott passed on his boots to one young Wrexham player, and Liverpool fan, in a class gesture – much like he did in Leeds hospital just hours after his injury.

On Twitter, the young player in question, Ollie Hitchcox said “What a guy and player he is” when tagged in the post.

It’s not the first nor will it be the last time that Elliott does such a thing and he is a credit to Liverpool and will no doubt continue to be.

#LiverpoolFC Harvey Elliott return to play update:

– Bounce game to build fitness in rhythm

– Played in both the midfield (right sided) and front 3, notching a goal and an assist

– Key for availability is how he responds physically https://t.co/hdlzlVMMh7 — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) January 29, 2022

And next up for Elliott will be ticking off his first-team return, which the expert review from Dr Raj will rest upon how his body responds to his 60 minutes after the key “bounce game to build fitness in rhythm.”

The teenager has been back in first-team training since January 19 and he immediately had assistant manager Pep Lijnders excited.

““He shows immediately what he’s about. It would be a crime if you would not play him if he trains like this, but we know it’s just the start of his start with the team training,” he said.