It was a day to remember for Harvey Elliott as he returned to team training 128 days after his nasty ankle injury, with his presence a boost amid five senior absentees.

Jurgen Klopp was not far off when he revealed the 18-year-old was not “too far away from team training” prior to last week’s League Cup tie against Arsenal.

And after making fast progress on his ankle injury, Elliott was greeted with a hug and plenty of smiles as he walked out with his teammates at Kirkby on Tuesday.

The youngster will no doubt be given the time to work his way back to full match fitness but his presence alone is a welcome one after more than four months on the sidelines.

Elliott was not the only returning face, however, with Nat Phillips also in the mix after a cheekbone fracture sustained at the San Siro back in December, but how long he stays a Red remains to be seen.

The centre-back has attracted interest from across the Premier League and the Bundesliga as he searches for a place to provide the regular senior action he desires.

Leighton Clarkson is another who was in Klopp’s ranks that could find himself on another loan spell after an early return from Blackburn, as too goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

On the other hand, Thiago and Divock Origi remained notable absentees as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – following his ankle injury on Sunday – Joel Matip, and Curtis Jones.

Jones was spotted in the gym but, like the rest of the team involved against Brentford, it remained only the second day of recovery and he and Matip could have their own individual programme.

They will both have question marks next to their name for Thursday’s decisive second leg at the Emirates and Pep Lijnders, on media duty, will be expected to provide an update in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday morning.

Liverpool Squad in Training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Karius

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Williams, Beck, Bradley

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Morton, Elliott, Clarkson

Forwards: Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Gordon, Woltman