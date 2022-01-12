Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both back in training after their isolation periods with Covid, with Andy Robertson similarly available.

Liverpool host Arsenal on Thursday in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final and they are to be boosted by the return of a number of senior faces.

A topsy-turvy week of Covid results threw a spanner in the works for the Reds with Alexander-Arnold the only “real positive” after the Chelsea game, with the rest false positives.

It means eight of the senior players who missed the FA Cup tie over the weekend are to be back in contention against the Gunners, but the contingent will not include Divock Origi or Thiago.

“Trent and Ali trained yesterday, Div and Thiago [did] not. That’s it pretty much,” Klopp told reporters in his squad update.

“Like always in these times, all players apart from the injured, test [positive] or in Africa playing AFCON, all should be available.”

And while the game is far too soon for Harvey Elliott, the manager provided a welcome update on the 18-year-old’s progress while also confirming there is nothing to worry about over Andy Robertson‘s knock.

“Harvey Elliott looks really promising out on the pitch, did not train with the team yet but I do not think we are too far away from team training, what he is doing at the moment looks really good,” Klopp added.

“Robbo got a little knock in Shrewsbury game but looks fine. I’m not sure I forgot everyone but the rest is available.”

The rest is likely to mean Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota after all missing Sunday’s game.

And they are to be in the running for a place in the squad alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate, Roberto Firmino, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and Caoimhin Kelleher.

It leaves plenty of options for Klopp this time around as they look to build a strong foundation on home soil ahead of next week’s second leg.