“Good chance” Alisson starts vs. Arsenal – but cup is Kelleher’s competition

After missing the last two games due to Covid, Alisson is expected to make his return to goal but it would only be a one-off in a competition that has Caoimhin Kelleher placed as No. 1.

Caoimhin Kelleher has started the last two games due to the Brazilian’s absence after testing positive for Covid on December 30, taking his season tally to five.

Two of those have come in the League Cup, a competition that Jurgen Klopp has confirmed is the 23-year-old’s opportunity to shine in 2021/22 for as long as Liverpool progress.

There are a possible three games left in the competition but Alisson‘s extended absence has placed a need for him to get quickly back up to speed before Premier League action resumes.

And the manager has explained that it means there is a “good chance” Liverpool’s No. 1 will step back into the League Cup picture for a one-off against Arsenal on Thursday.

“Caoimhin is the goalkeeper for this competition but there’s a chance Ali will play [on Thursday] just because of the situation we were in,” Klopp told reporters.

“I think he needs a game now, we will see how we decide but it is a good chance Ali will play just because of the situation because of Covid and when he was out.

“We all need to make sure the boys have as much rhythm as they can get and so there’s a good chance Ali will start tomorrow, but the competition actually is Caoimhin’s competition.”

Klopp’s words suggest that all being well, Alisson will make his return at Anfield before then backing up his outing when Brentford arrive on Sunday afternoon.

But you can pen Kelleher’s name in for the second leg at the Emirates and subsequently the final at Wembley in February should the Reds reach the final two for the first time since 2016.