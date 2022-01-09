Thiago is currently sidelined with a hip injury that rumours on social media claimed would see him sidelined until the end of the season, which Jurgen Klopp has now rubbished.

Liverpool’s No. 6 was first forced out of the side with Covid before returning to training on Boxing Day and sustaining a hip injury that kept him out against Leicester and Chelsea.

At the time, Klopp had “no idea” as to its severity and insisted it was a problem that needed time and he has stressed that again after being asked about Thiago‘s progress on Sunday.

The Spaniard was one of a handful of senior figures not to feature against Shrewsbury but was subject to social media rumours in the buildup that he would be out for the rest of the season.

Klopp dismissed those claims and confirmed that he will be back at Kirkby for rehab on Monday.

“Neither March nor the end of the season is in my mind,” Klopp told reporters of his No. 6. “It’s something around the hip. That’s the situation. It needs time.

“We expect him to be back to do rehab stuff tomorrow. He’s not out until the end of the season, not at all.”

That’s a positive but there’s still a question mark over any possible return date, which will keep the Reds without a player who had formed a formidable partnership with Fabinho.

It’s been one hurdle to clear after another for Thiago since arriving at Anfield thanks to both Covid and injuries, and he has yet another to overcome to start the new year.

In other news, Liverpool’s squad should be bolstered significantly on Thursday after Klopp confirmed that the club had “a lot of false positives” that were cleared up with PCR tests.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has since been the only confirmed case but he too is expected to make a return in time for the League Cup clash.