Liverpool comfortably booked their place in the 2022 League Cup Final with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Thursday night.

It will be the Reds’ first domestic cup final for six years, since a penalty shootout defeat to Man City in 2016

When is it?

Sunday, February 27. 4.30pm (UK)

Against?

Chelsea

They beat Spurs 3-0 in their respective semi final.

When did we last win the League Cup?

2012.

Jordan Henderson was the only current member of the Reds’ squad on that day, beating Birmingham on penalties after a 2-2 draw a decade ago.

Previous against Chelsea?

Yes. That same year, 2012, we lost the FA Cup final 2-1.

The only League Cup final against the Londoners was in 2005, Rafa Benitez vs. Jose Mourinho and a Steven Gerrard own goal in a 3-2 defeat in extra time.

Ticket Info?

The Reds will be in the West side of Wembley.

Chelsea have been allocated 33,053 tickets so you’d assume we’ll be getting the same amount. LFC should release ticket details soon, with a ballot to take place for supporters who qualify.

Ticket Prices?

Adults

Level Two (seat only) £150

Level Two (seat only) £125

Category one £100

Category two £90

Category three £72

Category four £56

Category five £40

17–21-year-olds

Level Two (seat only) £112.50

Level Two (seat only) £93.75

Category one £75

Category two £67

Category three £54

Category four £42

Category five £30

65 or overs/16 and under

Level Two (seat only) £75

Level Two (seat only) £62.50

Category one £50

Category two £45

Category three £36

Category four £28

Category five £20

Back on our perch…?

The Reds were, until last year, the club who had won the League Cup more than any other English side.

Man City equalled the record of nine wins last year, so this is the chance to get back to leading the way.