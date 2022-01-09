Kaide Gordon made FA Cup history as he struck the first of Liverpool’s goals in a 4-1 victory over League One side Shrewsbury, booking a place in the fourth round.

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury

FA Cup Third Round, Anfield

January 9, 2022

Goals

Udoh 26′

Gordon 34′ (assist – Bradley)

Fabinho pen 44′

Firmino 78′ (assist – Konate)

Fabinho 90+2′ (assist – Tsimikas)

After a week of disruption at the AXA Training Centre, the return of Jurgen Klopp saw Liverpool take to the field with a mix of youth and experience, including full debuts for Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Max Woltman.

Despite the many changes to his side, Klopp presided over a strong start at Anfield, with Curtis Jones the standout and a clear target for the Shrewsbury defence.

But as the game wore on, a spirited Shrewsbury began to exploit the Reds’ inexperienced right-hand side of Gordon and Conor Bradley, with left wing-back Nathanael Ogbeta assisting with his second of two fine crosses as Daniel Udoh netted.

Liverpool kept their composure, though, and it was heartening to see Bradley and Gordon combine for the equaliser, the latter becoming the club’s second-youngest goalscorer.

Though that particular record eluded him, in netting the leveller, Gordon etched his name into history as the youngest Liverpool player to score in the FA Cup.

Then, shortly before half-time, a stupid handball from Shrewsbury captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell saw David Coote blow for a penalty which Fabinho converted.

A smooth finish, it was the 21st of 22 spot-kicks the Brazilian has converted in his career.

HT: Liverpool 2-1 Shrewsbury

Full debuts for Dixon-Bonner and Woltman

Debuts as sub for Frauendorf and Norris

Gordon becomes 2nd-youngest ever scorer; youngest in FA Cup

Klopp opted for a change at the break, as Takumi Minamino replaced an ineffective Woltman up front, while Dixon-Bonner and Jones swapped roles between midfield and the left wing.

Dixon-Bonner enjoyed the first big chance of the second half, but with Andy Robertson laying it on for the youngster, he was unable to beat Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

It was an attritional half for the Reds, finding themselves largely camped outside a packed Shrewsbury box, but a smart interchange between Fabinho and Bradley led to a third.

With the No. 3 sending his right-back through, Bradley cut a cross back for Ibrahima Konate, who passed it to the substitute Roberto Firmino, whose touch was followed by a backheel for 3-1.

That paved the way for a Liverpool debut, as 17-year-old Melkamu Frauendorf replaced the goalscorer Gordon for the final 10 minutes, a year-and-a-half on from his move from Hoffenheim.

The scoring wasn’t over, either, with another substitute, Kostas Tsimikas, whipping in a free-kick in stoppage time and, at the second time of asking, Fabinho sealed his brace and a 4-1 win.

TIA Man of the Match: Conor Bradley

Referee: David Coote

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley (Norris 90+2′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 90+2′); Fabinho, Morton, Dixon-Bonner (Firmino 64′); Gordon (Frauendorf 80′), Jones, Woltman (Minamino 46′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Matip, Mabaya, Balagizi

Shrewsbury: Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse; Bennett (Daniels 88′), Leahy (Caton 90+2′), Davis, Vela, Ogbeta (Pierre 83′); Udoh (Janneh 83′), Bowman (Bloxham 83′)

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Cosgrove, Pyke, Craig

Next match: Arsenal (H) – League Cup Quarter-Final – Thursday, January 13, 8pm (GMT)