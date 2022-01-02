Liverpool have confirmed that Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have tested positive for COVID-19, which rules them out against both Chelsea and Arsenal.

During his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed that three first-team players had returned positive tests upon their arrival at Kirkby.

But awaiting the results of PCR tests, the manager would not disclose who had been sidelined, telling reporters: “You will see on Sunday when you see the teamsheet.”

Alisson and Firmino had already missed training on Thursday, which led fans to believe they were among those ruled out, and Liverpool have now confirmed this to be the case.

Matip is the third player in isolation, with Klopp also currently out along with a number of first-team staff.

Not only have they all missed the trip to Stamford Bridge this afternoon, but Klopp, Alisson, Firmino and Matip are therefore also due to be absent for the League Cup semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal.

That takes place on Thursday night at the Emirates, with the manager and his three players required to isolate for seven days.

If they are asymptomatic and test negative on days six and seven of their quarantine, they will be free to return to action, which could see them involved for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Shrewsbury (January 9).

Currently unavailable: Jurgen Klopp, Alisson, Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip (Covid), Andy Robertson (suspended), Thiago, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott (injured)