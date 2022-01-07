Liverpool fans have backed calls for the introduction of a Hillsborough Law, led by Labour MPs and officials, that would rebalance the scales of justice in the UK.

Friday afternoon saw Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Steve Rotherham, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, lead a live event in support of the ‘Hillsborough Law Now’ campaign.

This comes in the aftermath of the recent ITV documentary Anne, which brought the wider impact of the Hillsborough tragedy back to the fore.

Levelling up cannot only be about big spending announcements and shiny infrastructure projects. It should also about righting long-term, structural injustices. There are few bigger than this. Levelling the scales of justice *is* levelling up. We need a #HillsboroughLawNow. pic.twitter.com/1zgKACLXC9 — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) January 7, 2022

The fight for justice goes on – tomorrow. For a more just country for everyone. For a Hillsborough Law – now. Join us from 1pm and support the campaign.#Anne #HillsboroughLawNow pic.twitter.com/hKkLYLwizP — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 6, 2022

All too often justice seems to be a luxury of the rich and powerful. The victims of tragedies like Hillsborough and Grenfell deserve the truth to be heard and those lying to be held accountable. Join me from 1pm today in calling for a #HillsboroughLawNow pic.twitter.com/kVVFasWQhe — Mayor Jamie Driscoll (@MayorJD) January 7, 2022

The Hillsborough Law would see the following written into UK law:

A requirement that the evidence and findings of major inquests must be taken fully into account at any subsequent criminal trials

Clarification in law that major inquiries commissioned by government or other official bodies constitute “courses of public justice”

A requirement that any criminal trials following a major inquest take place in a court with relevant expertise and status rather than a crown court

Speakers at the event on Friday included Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall, whose son James lost his life in the disaster in 1989, and Bishop James Jones.

Margaret Aspinall : "We did nothing wrong at Hillsborough, our dead were accused of killing themselves. What a disgrace. I'm proud of being a Scouser, I'm proud of our city and I'm proud of our supporters on that day. They were the heroes" #HillsboroughLawNow pic.twitter.com/stbzriCwAw — Paul Doward (@PaulDowardRadio) January 7, 2022

It was Bishop Jones who published a report, ‘The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power’, in 2017, reviewing the experiences of Hillsborough families at the hands of the justice system, which has fuelled calls for reform.

And while the event took place, many football fans took to social media in support of the Hillsborough Law Now movement:

Stop public servants lying through their teeth (sometimes, in the case of @syptweet for decades) #HillsboroughLawNow ? pic.twitter.com/uI5hzCJt5d — 97 Unlawfully Killed (@RichieG_LFC) January 7, 2022

Justice for the 97. Hillsborough Law Now.