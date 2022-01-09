Liverpool won 4-1 at home to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, with Kaide Gordon‘s first, and historic, Liverpool goal the standout moment.

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury

FA Cup Third Round, Anfield

January 9, 2022

Goals: Gordon 34′, Fabinho pen 44′, 90+2′, Firmino 78′; Udoh 27′

The Reds took on their League One opponents with a much-changed lineup, but the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Fabinho all started.

Daniel Udoh stunned the hosts when he fired Shrewsbury in front, but Liverpool’s response was quick, as Gordon showed great composure as he became the club’s second-youngest goalscorer with his maiden goal.

Fabinho‘s penalty put Jurgen Klopp‘s team in front just before half-time, before substitute Roberto Firmino put the game to bed with a back-heeled finish.

There was still time for Fabinho to get his second of the afternoon in stoppage time, as Liverpool progressed at a canter.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Many were content with what they saw, even though it wasn’t a classic…

Good afternoon all round. Minutes for key players and always nice to see so many youngsters involved. Bradley, Morton, Dixon-Bonner and Gordon all solid. A 17 year old scoring in front of the Kop is what it’s all about. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 9, 2022

A very young and much changed Liverpool side deservedly into the 4th Round of the FA Cup, the few available senior players sharing their experience with some very promising talent. Fabinho’s got the goal hunger now… — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) January 9, 2022

It’s definitely not harsh on Shrewsbury — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) January 9, 2022

FT: Fabs with a boss brace, loads of debut performances and an all around good effort from the squad. Minutes in the legs for Robbo (hope he’s okay) & Bobby & Fabs. Hopefully even more lads healthy for Thursday. Up the Mighty Reds! #EmiratesFACup #LIVSHR #YNWA — LFC Seattle (@lfcseattle) January 9, 2022

There was lot of praise for Gordon, as well as some fellow youngsters…

What a performance by Kaide Gordon today! He's going to be something special! pic.twitter.com/iwzh7MX1H7 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 9, 2022

Huge applause from Anfield and players as well as Kaide Gordon comes off. Great talent him. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 9, 2022

Tyler Morton. Superb again today ?? pic.twitter.com/xxdQ2vIABE — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 9, 2022

Just before Xmas Pep Lijnders said Jurgen Klopp chooses to have a "small" squad as a "strategic decision" to allow space for youngsters to progress. 18 days later and Kaide Gordon becomes the youngest ever player to score for #LFC in the FA Cup. Positives even in adversity… — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 9, 2022

Connor Bradley was very, very good at right-back. Needs time and a bit more muscle but can see why he is so highly rated. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 9, 2022

“Gordon is going to be one special player, would be nice to see him get some minutes with the 1st team, to see how he adapts.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

Took his goal really well. But the way he was getting back and helping Bradley was the most pleasing thing about Gordon’s performance there today. Got the lot going forward. Just needs time to keep developing — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) January 9, 2022

Deserved ovation there for Kaide Gordon. What a player #LFC — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) January 9, 2022

? All the #LFC youngsters did well this afternoon, but Tyler Morton the best of the bunch. So classy on the ball and looked great next to Fabinho. A real talent. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) January 9, 2022

Really, really like the look of Tyler Morton – there's an element of Busquets about him, without putting too much pressure on him! So composed and intelligent for his age, on and off the ball. Looks a gem. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 9, 2022

Fabinho also received plenty of love after his brace…

Fab does everything!! Vamossss — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) January 9, 2022

Fabinho has now scored as many goals as fellow Brazilian Richarlison this season ?? — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) January 9, 2022

Konaté got his first assist for the club and Fabinho his first brace. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) January 9, 2022

Fabinho with his first brace! Really is the magic of the FA Cup ? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 9, 2022

Fabinho MOTM today. He was superb. — Anfield Opinion™ (@AnfieldOpinion6) January 9, 2022

And attention turned to the League Cup clash with Arsenal…

Jota, Bobby and Fabinho up top for Arsenal then, yeah? — Ross (@rossic89) January 9, 2022

That was a much needed watch. Onto the fourth round. And bring on Arsenal on Thursday. Up the Reds.#LIVSHR #FACup — Issam (@issam_LFC) January 9, 2022

Can't be too critical of that performance having being without training, injuries and COVID issues. Expect to get back Trent, Alisson, Ox, Jota and Hendo for mid-week tie against Arsenal. #LFC #LIVSHR #FACup — SHooMit (@SHoomwitter) January 9, 2022

Boring for most parts but a decent enough performance to move onto the next round. Kaide, morton and bradley were good today. Onto arsenal! — 19 ?? (@LfcYyz) January 9, 2022

Man said backheel firmino is ready for arsenal — ? (@lfcAhmed_7) January 9, 2022

