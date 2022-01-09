Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail “special” Kaide Gordon as Reds deliver ‘FA Cup magic’

Liverpool won 4-1 at home to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, with Kaide Gordon‘s first, and historic, Liverpool goal the standout moment.

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury

FA Cup Third Round, Anfield
January 9, 2022

Goals: Gordon 34′, Fabinho pen 44′, 90+2′, Firmino 78′; Udoh 27′

The Reds took on their League One opponents with a much-changed lineup, but the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Fabinho all started.

Daniel Udoh stunned the hosts when he fired Shrewsbury in front, but Liverpool’s response was quick, as Gordon showed great composure as he became the club’s second-youngest goalscorer with his maiden goal.

Fabinho‘s penalty put Jurgen Klopp‘s team in front just before half-time, before substitute Roberto Firmino put the game to bed with a back-heeled finish.

There was still time for Fabinho to get his second of the afternoon in stoppage time, as Liverpool progressed at a canter.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Many were content with what they saw, even though it wasn’t a classic…

 

There was lot of praise for Gordon, as well as some fellow youngsters…

“Gordon is going to be one special player, would be nice to see him get some minutes with the 1st team, to see how he adapts.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

 

Fabinho also received plenty of love after his brace…

 

And attention turned to the League Cup clash with Arsenal…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

