LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 13, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino looks dejected after missing a chance during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans rue "horrendous" Takumi Minamino miss in "painful" draw  

Liverpool fans rue “horrendous” Takumi Minamino miss in “painful” draw

Liverpool fans were left frustrated by a dismal performance against 10-man Arsenal in Thursday’s 0-0 draw, with Takumi Minamino‘s shocking miss a big talking point.

The Reds were set up as strong favourites for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, particularly after the teamsheet revealed a near full-strength side.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were absent, along with the injured Thiago, but otherwise, it was close to the lineup that Jurgen Klopp would turn to every week in the Premier League.

Against an Arsenal squad depleted by injuries, international absences and COVID-19, Liverpool were give another boost in the first half as Granit Xhaka was sent off.

But as the Gunners sat deep and dug their heels in, the Reds were unable to find a break and drew 0-0, with Minamino squandering the best chance of the game as he skied an effort over on an open goal.

That miss stuck in many supporters’ minds as they took to social media after the game…

 

The all-round performance was “painful”…

 

But it was Minamino’s miss that hurt the most…

It is far from over for Liverpool, with a trip to the Emirates to come now next week and with Arsenal adding the suspended Xhaka to a long list of absentees.

But on the evidence of their performance on Thursday night, there could be concerns over the Reds’ chance of making it to Wembley – and, perhaps, taking three points from Brentford on Sunday.

Minamino is clearly a player who struggles for confidence, as he has found himself on the fringes throughout his time with the club.

Klopp’s task now is to help restore that – as the No. 18 could be needed again next week.

