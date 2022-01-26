The January transfer window is winding down and Liverpool have remained onlookers, but a handful of players still have question marks over their future – so how do fans feel it all should be resolved this month?

So far, there have only been minor deals agreed by Michael Edwards and his soon-to-be successor Julian Ward this month.

Academy defenders Morgan Boyes and Tony Gallacher both left for Scotland, joining Livingston and St Johnstone on permanent deals, while Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson were recalled from loan.

The most recent outgoing for Liverpool has been Liam Hughes, the Northern Ireland goalkeeper, who was loaned out to Stalybridge Celtic.

But could there be more before the end of January? Nat Phillips, Neco Williams, Divock Origi and even Joe Gomez have been the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

Or could there even be a surprise late addition?

Here, Liverpool fans Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe), David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) and Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) discuss the big talking points ahead of deadline day.

Should we let Divock Origi go?

DAN: Personally, I was surprised to see Origi remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

That said, given the likelihood of no new signings over the next few days, we can ill-afford to allow any attacking option to leave.

We are still fighting on all four fronts this season and Origi has proven to be of continued use in his favoured superhero rescue act from the bench role.

Plus, the club appears to have missed the boat financially having failed to cash in after Madrid, therefore we may as well take every last glorious moment out of him before he eventually strolls off into the night with his legacy as a Liverpool cult hero firmly intact.

DAVID: It’s an interesting one with Origi because he’s in the final six months of his contract.

There is an extension option, but it’ll only be triggered if he plays enough games – so who knows, this could end up being our last opportunity to cash in.

The thing is, I don’t see Origi as being surplus to requirements, per se, I’d just want an upgrade in an ideal world.

However, I don’t think Liverpool have the time or the desire to bring in such an upgrade before the deadline, so from that point of view, I’d be keeping him to preserve depth.

AARON: There is a certain irony to the fact supporters saw January as being the month in which Origi would be called upon, filling the void left by the AFCON bound Salah and Mane.

Of course, the Belgian hasn’t kicked a ball in that time and both forwards will likely return to action before he does.

In many respects that sums up his Liverpool career, at least from 2020 onwards. A nowhere man, to quote John Lennon.

You can’t help but feel a move would benefit the player, who really needs to kickstart his career aged 26.

That said I’d be loath to let him go in January, with no sign of us reinforcing ourselves. It never hurts to have a break glass option, particularly when competing on four fronts.

Divvy’s time is running down, but I see no real benefit to us offloading him this month.

Would you let Neco Williams go on loan?

DAN: I would allow Neco to leave the club in some capacity, even on a permanent deal.

Whilst squad depth is vitally important and the versatile Welshman has already featured in various positions this season, it’s hard to see where there will be further opportunities moving forwards at the business end of the campaign.

Beyond this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back in world football and is only three years older than Williams.

For what the club needs in terms of a backup option right now, I’m confident Conor Bradley can fill the void.

DAVID: I’d say no because, again, it would leave a hole in our squad that probably wouldn’t be filled.

Bradley can theoretically support Trent, but he’s probably a couple of years off being ready for that deputy role.

Besides, Neco has performed well enough this season to suggest he might actually be a decent backup for Trent going forward. The issue is he doesn’t seem inclined to accept that, which is fair enough.

I imagine this will be one that we revisit in the summer.

AARON: I’ve gone back on forth on this one.

Initially, I was against the idea, due primarily to a lack of backup for Trent.

On reflection, I think the player is in need of regular first-team football, be that in the lower half of the Premier League or top of the Championship.

He divides opinion but there is certainly a player in Neco. Whether that’s at right-back is another matter.

If Liverpool genuinely see him as a long-term defensive option he needs to iron out a number of deficiencies, which is better done on someone else’s watch!

Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho has been linked, a good move for now or the summer?

DAN: I’d love to see us pull the trigger on this move now, but alas I think it’s more likely to be in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

Already impacting games in the notoriously competitive Championship, at 19 years old Carvalho is a really exciting prospect and one Liverpool should be moving heaven and earth to sign.

Aesthetically he gives me Coutinho vibes and although it’s a huge ask, we may finally have unearthed that replacement some four years later.

Just imagine having a pool of talent like Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon and Fabio Carvalho to call upon!

DAVID: I’ll be honest, he wasn’t really a player who was on my radar until the links surfaced at the weekend, but he looks to be a really exciting talent.

Liverpool will probably try to reach a verbal agreement with Carvalho so they don’t have to worry about any rival suitors and then snap him up as a free agent in the summer.

The alternative would be to do a cut-price deal now and maybe sweeten it by offering to send him back to Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season.

That way they wouldn’t have to be concerned about endangering their promotion prospects, and we could rest easy.

AARON: I can’t claim to have seen much of Carvalho but his numbers are impressive and he certainly fits the age profile of signings Liverpool target.

I’ve been banging the drum for an injection of youth, given ours is an ageing squad.

I wouldn’t be shocked if a deal is struck in the summer with the player returning to Fulham on loan, particularly if they’re promoted.

Joe Gomez’s name has been linked with the likes of Villa, would you listen to offers?

DAN: Not in a million years.

Although for me, Gomez has really struggled when called upon this season and looks nowhere near back to his best, we mustn’t forget both the severity of the injury and his ability prior.

At one time the favoured option to partner Virgil van Dijk and a key component of the side that lifted the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, Gomez definitely has a future at Anfield way beyond this dip in form.

Whilst a loan move could be beneficial for all parties, I’d say other centre-backs are far more likely to depart.

DAVID: I can understand why Gomez might be frustrated. Ibrahima Konate has come in and leapfrogged him in the pecking order and he’s barely had a look-in.

But I just think back to what Van Dijk said recently. He gestured to Gomez and Konate and said “these two are going to take my place.”

In my mind, that’s the partnership that will succeed him and Matip long-term.

Having said that, I do wonder if a loan move to another Premier League club, like Villa, might do him good.

We often talk about the importance of players regaining rhythm after an injury, and he just hasn’t had the chance to do that. Plus, it would help Stevie by enabling him to drop Tyrone Mings.

Loaning him out would probably mean we’d need to keep hold of Nat Phillips, though.

AARON: This is a tough one. Joe is an exceptional defender whose career has been blighted by injuries.

The timing of this last one, which probably convinced the club to move for Konate, appears to have set him back further still.

Right now, you simply cannot see where he gets his game. And games are what he needs, following such a serious setback.

The defensive crisis of last season has scarred much of the fanbase, myself included. For that reason, I’d be reluctant to let him leave this season.

Some kind of loan however may prove his best route back into the Liverpool side, in a roundabout way. If I was betting a man I’d be checking the odds on a season-long deal to Villa in the summer.

And if you could sign a player for one position, which would it be and why?

DAN: A versatile forward. It’s a toss-up between that and a central midfielder but I’m hoping the return of Elliott and some positive luck with injuries will see us safe in that department.

If we made a surprise signing in the mould of the Diogo Jota deal I would be delighted. Someone who could feasibly cover for the entire front line without a massive dropoff in output.

Perhaps a more central figure to supplement Roberto Firmino and allow Jota to feature from the left on occasion.

DAVID: Hmm. If we’re talking about the move that would make the biggest difference in terms of challenging for silverware this season, I’d look towards midfield.

We need someone who can help us keep a grip on games, maintain balance and protect our back line when Thiago is injured.

Apparently, PSG are willing to let that Dutch lad Wijnaldum leave on loan…

AARON: Much like Jamie Carragher, I’m all in on Jude Bellingham.

I’d be amazed if Liverpool – or rather FSG – stumped up the cash to secure his signature but we’d be boxing off a position for the next decade or so if they ripped up their own rulebook.

As mentioned above, we need to start ushering in the new era.

What better way to start than landing a midfielder who appears to have everything in his locker?