Liverpool were not expected to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window, but now Porto winger Luis Diaz is on his way to Anfield for £50 million.

Diaz has been linked with the Reds throughout this month, though only by sources from Portugal, with interest dismissed by Merseyside journalists.

But now it is widely reported that a deal is close to being struck to sign the 25-year-old winger, for an initial £37.5 million with £12.5 million in add-ons.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that Liverpool are “on course” to bring Diaz in for a fee considerably lower than the €80 million touted, beating both Tottenham and Man United to the signing.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce is among the Merseyside journalists to confirm the pursuit, with the Mirror‘s David Maddock claiming the move “could be confirmed in the coming hours.”

This news comes on the back of rejected bids from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino, along with tentative interest in Divock Origi from Atalanta.

Furthermore, with Sadio Mane‘s contract due to expire in 2023, along with that of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino currently, Diaz’s arrival would boost Liverpool’s attacking options at a pivotal moment.

Joyce adds that Jurgen Klopp “had earmarked Diaz for the summer” only for “the lower price tag, plus the realisation the attacker would leave in this window” accelerated the club’s pursuit.

It is a shock development late in the transfer window, but shows Liverpool’s intent to make a renewed push for the Premier League title in the second half of the season.

Diaz is predominantly a left-sided attacker, and has scored 16 goals and laid on six assists in 28 games for Porto already this season.