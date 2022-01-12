Liverpool’s cup pursuits ‘misunderstood’ – “We’re here to win trophies!”

Jurgen Klopp and domestic cups have not gone together like two peas in the pod, but it’s not for a want of desire as Liverpool are “here to win trophies.”

Liverpool have gone close to League Cup triumph on two occasions under Klopp, in his first two seasons at Anfield, but has never progressed beyond the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Playing in two continents within 24 hours, prioritising winter breaks and making mass changes has not made for seamless pursuits of either cup, but that does not mean one can doubt Liverpool’s intentions.

Having lifted four trophies under Klopp, there has always been the hunger for more and the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal presents a chance to go one step closer.

But the German feels there is a “misunderstanding” about his team’s record in the cup, but there’s no doubting a second Wembley final under his tutelage is the goal.

“We want to go through, definitely,” Klopp said. “We actually always want it, there’s a complete misunderstanding [in domestic cups].

“I think we were another time in a semi-final, we lost if I’m right. But yes, we are here to win trophies and that’s a trophy.

“We are actually quite determined to get through this, but there’s quite a big hurdle between now and then – Arsenal in really good shape.

“It will not be easy, but we will give it a proper try.”

In a follow-up, Klopp was then asked about the legacy of his team and perhaps not having won as many trophies as they deserve and this being a chance to change that.

“Other people have to decide that [legacy with trophies], but I think what the boys did so far since we’ve worked here together is absolutely exceptional,” he added.

“We were close a couple of times, we were closer than close at least one time and we made it happen a couple of times as well. It’s football.

“We are far away from giving up [just now people saying with the league] as long as City and Pep work together with these players we will not try it? No, of course, we will try with all we have.

“But there are other competitions and even if you go through now against Arsenal the final will be against Tottenham or Chelsea.

“That’s not a home run, a no brainer or whatever. It is a proper game as well. But we don’t have to think about these things.

“If anybody thinks we don’t want to win cups, I cannot help [them]. We actually really want and try, all the time. Constantly, every day.

“Let’s see what we can get this year, hopefully, something.”