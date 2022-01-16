Jurgen Klopp knew what his side had to do from the outset against Brentford and he was left a happy boss by full-time, but for an injury cloud over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Here are three key points from the boss after the Reds’ win over Brentford:

No need to listen to outside noise!

Much of the talk after Liverpool’s stalemate with Arsenal pertained to the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, noise that Klopp and his team didn’t need to acknowledge.

“Winning is good for confidence, definitely. I don’t think we struggle confidence-wise so we can cut off the public noise,” Klopp said.

“We knew against Arsenal what was not right but what the world out there makes of it just points a finger at the obvious thing, that world-class players are not here.

“We knew that so we didn’t have to read it and that’s what we did.”

‘A shadow on the game’

Just minutes after creating a valuable buffer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced from the field with an ankle injury leaving Liverpool to sweat over the severity.

“This is the life of a footballer, no one did anything wrong – it just happened,” Klopp said. Let’s wait for it, we don’t know anything about it yet.

“It’s a shadow on the game. He was really good. We don’t know yet. We hope it’s nothing serious but we will get more information earliest tomorrow.”

Words for Taki

It has not been the smoothest of times at Liverpool for Takumi Minamino but six goals in 16 appearances is a welcome development from recent seasons.

And on his 27th birthday no less he made the most of his 16-minute cameo.

“So Taki got the boost before the game with some nice birthday songs in all the languages.

“Coming on and being that much in the game and scoring that really nice goal is absolutely helpful, for him and us. Taki is in a good moment.

“Thursday-Sunday is not easy after coming back from injury is why he didn’t start today.”